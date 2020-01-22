Somerset Wrestling finishes region runner-up

This past weekend, the Somerset Wrestling Club came home from Taylor County with a second place title and trophy after competing in the KFWC Youth Regionals Tournament. The Regional tournament medaled individuals in first thru fourth place and Somerset Wrestling Club had 35 kids place.
Pee-wee had Zander Upchurch with second at Pee-Wee 40 and Kaiden Alexander also placing second at Pee-Wee 45A.
Bantam had eight kids place. Ryder Upchurch placed first at Bantam 45, John Davis placed third at Bantam 49A, Tatum Strunk placed first at Bantam 49A, Carson Stachulski placed third at Bantam 53A, DeShawn Martin placed first at Bantam 56A, Noah Eldridge placed fourth at Bantam 56A, Conner Shepherd placed second at Bantam 85A and Eli Shepherd placed first at Bantam 85A.
Eleven kids medaled in Intermediate, the most medals per division for the team at this tournament. Levi King's place is second at Intermediate 49, Alex Upchurch placed first at Intermediate 49, Mason Brooks placed first at Intermediate 53A, Cody Allen placed fourth at Intermediate 63A, Joshua Ray placed first at Intermediate 71A, Peyton Benedict placed fourth at Intermediate 71A, Anykn Johnson placed third at Intermediate 77AA, Trevin Durham placed second at Intermediate 77AB, Chase Crawford placed first at Intermediate 84A, Asher Weddle placed fourth at Intermediate 84A and Nathan Frye placed fourth at Intermediate 105A.
Ethan McCrystal placed first at Novice 67 with Cameron Underwood placing second at Novice 70, Tyson Gager with fourth at Novice 86-92, Marlee Durham came home with third at Novice 86-92, Zachary Benedict second at Novice 108A and Wardell McAdoo placing fifth at Novice 108A.
Schoolboy also had eight kids to medal. Cayden Howard placed fifth at Schoolboy 80, Kristopher Hughes placed first at Schoolboy 105-113, Jazlyn Durham placed third at Schoolboy 105-113, Brayden McCrystal placed first at Schoolboy 121, Navi King placed fifth at Schoolboy 130-140, Estin Bruns placed first at Schoolboy 130-140, Zachary Carter placed fourth at Schoolboy 168-190, and Anthony Ray placed first at Schoolboy 168-190
This year KFWC Youth State will be held at Appalachian Wireless Arena Pikeville, Ky., on Sunday, Feb. 2. We placed fourth last year but we are different team, with a different focus. With State approaching, the kids and coaches are kicking it into high gear.
"We only have a couple weeks to get ready for KFWC Youth State championship. At this point we are really focusing on getting correcting a few basic moves for State and staying healthy." said Coach Mondell Hunter. You won't be disappointed in following this sport, and this team, as they make their way to state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.