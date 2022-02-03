Somerset wrestling has strong showing at Havoc at the Hive

The Somerset Wrestling Club competed at Havoc at the Hive in Indiana finishing 11th overall in a tournament with over 500 kids.
Bailee Oaks' (girl) wrestled in all girl's division, and she pinned every girl she wrestled. Bailee won a singlet for most outstanding girl in her weight class.
Jazlyn Durham (girl) placed first and third place getting much needed competition as she turns her focus toward all girl's state. Our expectation for Jazlyn is for her to be the next great girl wrestling state champion from Kentucky. Jazlyn won a singlet for most outstanding girl in her weight class.
Mason Brooks and Darius Ridener placed 2nd place overall in their weight classes. Brooks had some great moments against some National level wrestlers. These are the type of tournaments that push Brooks and our team really focus on what we need to do in terms of beating elite competition. We were close to winning State the last two years, and we would like to capture it this year.
The Somerset Wrestling Club all wrestled hard and didn't look out of shape which was a step in the right direction as they look forward Youth State Championship. We need to clean up some technique. The effort and the heart of the kids are at a level where they don't back down from National competition. A lot of coaches and referees from Indiana complimented the 13 kids we took on a long 4-hour drive, but it was worth it. Next week Somerset Wrestling Club heads to Danville.
Intermediate 10U 59 - Tatum Strunk's place DNP
Intermediate 10U 63 - Carson Stachulski placed is 3rd
Intermediate 10U 63- Kaiden Rodgers DNP
Novice 12U 63- Mason Brooks placed 2nd
Novice 12U 74- Landon Oakes DNP
Novice 12U 78 - Kaison Phillips placed 6th
Novice 12U 82 - Tatum Watson DNP
Novice 12U 92 - Trevin Durham DNP
Novice 12U 92 - Jaron Childrey DNP
Novice 12U 108 - Darius Ridener placed 2nd
Schoolboy 14U 71/77- Gabriel Pendery' placed 4th
Schoolboy 14U 87- Cameron Underwood placed is 6th
Schoolboy 14U 92- Aiden Zuniga placed 3rd
Girls Intermediate 10U 50-55 - Bailee Oakes placed 1st
Girls Cadet 16U 113 - Jazlyn Durham placed 1st
Girls Cadet 16U 113-138 - Jazlyn Durham placed 3rd
