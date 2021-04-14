Somerset Wrestling places second in State

The Somerset Wrestling Club had a total of five State Champions this past weekend at Rocky Hollow. A few of the local wrestlers are two-time and three-time Youth State Champions.
"These kids are so good that one of our new coaches was nervous to coach them," Somerset Wrestling Coach Mondell Hunter laughed. "We have a great group of coaches and I think my coaches this year made a big difference. Our SWC board of directors gave us the structure we needed to run five major tournaments and we just hosted the biggest tournament in the State. We are recognized as the best of the best, humbly because we have a great support system."
In the PeeWe 40 division, Jeremiah Hunter did not place. This was Jeremiah’s second tournament of the year, and the local coaches look forward to him wrestling next year.
In the PeeWee 45 division, Jagger Durham placed fifth and scored 10.0 team points.
“Jagger is one of the smaller division kids who loves wrestling and he sacrificed a lot at the end of the year to get in the division to try to be a state placer," stated Hunter. "He represents a toughness that only comes from hard working, loving parents. So, we as coaches were proud to coach this hammer."
Also in in the 45 PeeWee division, Brayden Brooks’ placed fourth and scored 18.0 team points.
“We are really proud of Brayden because we really put a lot of pressure on him to come through for team points and he did exactly that, finishing with 18.0 to help us stay in the hunt for the team title," stated Hunter.
In the PeeWee 65 division, Korbin Slone place placed fifth.
“Korbin was done for the year, but when I called his grandma I asked if she would allow him to come back one more week and she agreed," Hunter explained. "I think it’s really special for him in his first year to get a medal at State."
In the Bantam 8U 53 division, Tatum Strunk placed first and scored 28.0 team points. Tatum is a back-to-back State Champion.
“Tatum shows class and he was laser focused," Hunter stated. "We as coaches really appreciate the example he sets for the other kids."
In the Bantam 8U 56 division, Carson Stachulski placed first and scored 24.0 team points.
“Carson is a special kid with unbelievable grit," Hunter said. "Carson is also a back-to-back State Champion. We put a lot of pressure on these kids to make sure wrestlers in the State of Kentucky understood we were a team of incredible resilience. All Carson did was show up and wrestle in beast mode."
In the Bantam 8U 56 division, John Davis – the coach’s son – did not place.
“John has superior technique, but we have to find the right combination of strength and speed to get him back into the finals,” says Hunter.
In the Bantam 8U 62 division, DeShawn Martin placed third and scored 23.0 team points.
“Deshawn didn’t have three calls or more go his way," Hunter stated. "He should have beat the eventual State champion, but we must wrestle through and not leave it in the hands of the referees. Overall this kid wrestled like he was the best at State in his division."
In the Bantam 8U 62 division, Jordan Lewis did not place and scored 4.0 team points.
“Jordan really showed flashes of his natural strength," Hunter vaunted. "We see where he can go right now and only time will show how special of an athlete, he will be in terms of becoming a complete wrestler."
In the Intermediate 10U 56 division, Kaiden Rodger’s placed first and scored 18.0 team points.
“It’s amazing that in all three years at Somerset, we have a first-year wrestler to win State," Hunter exclaimed. "Wrestling will test your mental mindset and this kid has that IT Factor. His parents and grandparents have fallen in love with the process and they are supportive. His football coaches all liked what they saw, and they said he is going to be special. Football coaches and wrestling coaches have developed a brotherhood. We lean on each other because we know the result will be amazing if we continue to work together.”
In the Intermediate 10U 63 division, Mason Brooks placed first and has scored 30.0 team points.
“What can you say about this little kid right here? He pinned his way all the way through State to win his third State Title," Hunter vaunted. "Four years in a row in the finals and he has tested the National landscape and you can tell based on his performance. Every coach at the tournament tries to watch him to see what this kid is going to do next, probably a 'Blast from Past' double-leg. Mason would probably get Youth wrestler of the year in Kentucky if there were an award. His father Brandon Brooks really trained and helped keep him focused through rigorous activities. We could only say it’s not for everybody."
In the Intermediate 10U 67 division, Easton Sellers’ did not place.
"This kid showed incredible heart and we were very well pleased,” Hunter stated.
In the Intermediate 10U 84 division, Tatum Watson placed third and scored 21.0 team points.
“Most improved and most valuable wrestler of the season in terms of doing the right thing all the time," Hunter explained. "This kid wanted to win State, but he also wanted to be a part of a great atmosphere. He excels every match and he came away with 39 wins for the season. Real grimy and tough kid and we have a Hammer-Print plan that will get him to the top of the podium. His parents Luke and Tiffany Watson have really helped us in terms of being whatever we need when we need it, so that in itself stands out about this family."
In the Intermediate 10U 84 division, Trevin Durham did not place.
“Trevin had the eventual champ on the ropes and lost in overtime," Hunter said. "Trevin really worked right, and he saw a glimpse of the attitude he needs to be on the podium next year."
In the Intermediate 10U 93 division, Austin Doan placed third and scored 12.0 team points.
“Austin lost his first match but one of the parents Kelly Strunk asked if he wanted to win and motivated him to get the third place finish," Hunter stated. "His parents are very good people and makes us all happy to get great results."
In the Intermediate 10U 93 division, Ankyn Gumm placed fist and scored 21.5 team points.
“Last year we could have been in the finals and we were on the other end of bad call," Hunter said. "Before his finals match, I told him he was a Lethal Weapon few times. I think he saw the writing on the wall, and he came out and put on a dominating performance. He knew at the end of the second period he was going to win but he continued wrestle like an animal winning his first State championship. His mother Alex and his father Blake Gumm were elated to be able to say they were bringing home a title."
In the Intermediate 10U SWT division, Elijah Lavizzio placed is third.
“Elijah has done good job of performing despite who his practice partner has been," stated Hunter. "He was really proud to be a part of this wrestling team.”
Coach Hunter also went on to explain the correlation between wrestling and the affects it has on football performance.
"Out of 17 kids that participated at the Youth State Tournament, 14 of these kids play football," Hunter stated. "All 5 of our State Champions are all Somerset Youth Football League Players. If you haven’t investigated wrestling for your football players, what are you waiting on?"
"Football and wrestling according to KHSAA is the biggest cross-over sport," stated Hunter. "They both work well to help with the intangibles of each sport. We as wrestling coaches and football coaches have developed a system to get kids who need help with confidence, kids who need a positive influence, just someone to listen to. I think we are headed in the right direction. I am very thankful for the support of the Somerset Independent School System for trusting us to help kids be positive in and out of the classrooms."
