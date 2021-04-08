Somerset Wrestling will host State Tournament on Saturday

The Kentucky Folkstyle Wrestling Committee Board, KFWC Vice President Mondell Hunter, Somerset Wrestling Club, and SWC Board Members, Brittany Johnson, Natalie Underwood, Kelly Strunk, and Doug Underwood, announced that the 2021 Kentucky Folkstyle Youth State Wrestling Tournament will be held in Somerset at Rocky Hollow Recreation Center on Saturday, April 10.
This year’s tournament will consist of 30 different weight classes. Each weight class will have the top six wrestlers in each weight class. The top six in each weight will receive medals. Team scores will also be kept and the team with the highest accumulated points according to KFWC’s guidelines will be recognized. This year’s event will surely be an action-packed weekend for the state and especially Somerset.
Somerset Wrestling Club won Small School Division in 2019 as their first year competing at KFWC Youth State Tournament. Last year, Somerset placed third overall out of 66 teams.
In Somerset’s season this year, Tatum Watson has joined us and will get the opportunity to showcase his outstanding season. Cameron Underwood, from Somerset, won State previously this season at the KFWC Youth State Tournament for 12/14 & Under Divisions.
It is clear that Somerset Wrestling Club does not lack State Champions in their practice room, which in turn makes for real tough competition for this weekend’s tournament. Returning to KFWC’s Youth tournament is two-time State Tournament Winner Mason Brooks, competing for his third State Championship. Joining Brooks, Somerset will also have Carson Stachulski and Tatum Strunk looking to compete and win back-to-back State Championships, as both boys walked away from 2020’s State Tournament as first place title holders.
“In two years, I have coached 13 State Champions," stated Somerset Wrestling Coach Mondell Hunter. "There is something bigger on the line this year as we try to win the team trophy.”
All of the wrestlers participating have qualified and advanced through the regional and national tournaments held throughout the season all over the state of Kentucky. These are the best youth wrestlers in the state of Kentucky and they will come to Somerset on Saturday, April 10, to lay claim as the best of the best and defend their territory.
Ric Flair said it best, 'To be the man, you have to BEAT the man!'.
“Since I have been coaching, many of the wrestlers that have participated in this tournament have gone on to be some of the best wrestler’s Kentucky has ever produced," stated Hunter. "We pray for all the teams and hope that every athlete participating, as well as their spectators, have a safe and enjoyable weekend."
Other top local wrestlers who will compete for state titles include John Davis, Landon Oakes, Trevin Durham, DeShawn Martin, Anykn Johnson, Kaiden Rodgers, Jagger Durham, Brayden Brooks, and Jordan Lewis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.