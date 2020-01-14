Somerset Wrestling wins second straight tourney

This past weekend, the Somerset Wrestling Club traveled to Louisville to compete in Fern Creek’s Youth Wrestling Tournament.
Somerset has now won back-to-back tournaments, as they head on to the KFWC Youth 2 Regional Wrestling Tournament in Campbellsville, Kentucky.
Somerset Wrestling Club finished this weekend's tournament with 221.5 total team points which left them beating the Colts who finished with 214 total team points.. This made Somerset the top team of the Tournament out of 34 teams!
In the Pee-Wee division, Zander Upchurch placed 3rd (Pee-Wee (6U) 38-42).
In Bantam, Somerset had five first place medalists. Ryder Upchurch (Bantam (8U) 42-45), Tatum Strunk (Bantam (8U) 45-47), Carson Stachulski (Bantam (8U) 49-52), Eli Shepherd (Bantam (8U) 71-75) and Conner Shepherd (Bantam (8U) 75-79). Somerset also had John Davis who placed 3rd at Bantam (8U) 47-49 and DeShawn Martin who placed 3rd at Bantam (8U) 49-54.
Mason Brooks led the Intermediates by placing 1st at Intermediate (10U) 51-56 with Chase Crawford following with 2nd place at Intermediate (10U) 78-81 and Alex Upchurch coming in at 4th place at Intermediate (10U) 46-50.
Novice consisted of Cameron Underwood placing 2nd at Novice (12U) 74, Zachary Benedict at 3rd for Novice (12U) 108 and Tyson Gager placing 4th at Novice (12U) 92.
As Schoolboy competed they had three 1st place medalists, Brayden McCrystal (Schoolboy (14U) 124), Estin Bruns (Schoolboy (14U) 149), and Anthony Ray (Schoolboy (14U) 165). Kristopher Hughes also medaled by placing 3rd at Schoolboy (14U) 106.
If you are interested in following SWC on to KFWC Youth Region 2 Wrestling Tournament it will be held at Taylor County High School, 2705 Hodgenville Rd., Campbellsville, KY 42718.
