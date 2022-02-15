LONDON – The Somerset Wrestling Club hosted their second annual St. Valentines Day Massacre Tournament. Somerset was successful in receiving first place with a top score of 197 team points.
Coming in first place in their respected divisions were Carson Stachulski – Intermediate 63 and Novice 63, Deshawn Martin – Intermediate 67, Connor Shepherd - Intermediate 98, Mason Brooks – Novice 67-70, Kaison Phillips – Novice 78, Tatum Watson – Novice 82, Trevin Durham – Novice 92-98, and Darius Ridener – Novice 108-117
Coming in second place in their respected divisions were Brayden Brooks – Bantam 49, Baylee Oakes – Intermediate 56, Kaiden Rodgers – Intermediate 67, Maddox Mellencamp – Intermediate 71, Cruz Roberts – Intermediate 105, Landon Oakes – Novice 74 and School Boy 70, Jeffrey Turner – Novice 78, Cameron Underwood – Schoolboy 86, Trevin Durham Schoolboy 92-98, and Darius Ridener – Schoolboy 105
Coming in third place in their respected divisions were Jeremiah Hunter – Pee Wee 45, Abel Messamore – Intermediate 84, Eli Shepherd – Intermediate 105, Tatum Strunk – Novice 63, Christian Barnes – Novice 160, Gabe Pendery – Schoolboy 75
Coming in fourth place in their respected divisions were Jeffery Turner – Intermediate 77, Landry Anderson – Novice 74, and Kellen McCrystal – Novice 78.
