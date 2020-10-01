The Somerset Youth Football League will be holding an online auction beginning next week featuring signed memorabilia from the 2019 Somerset High School state championship team.
The following items will be up for grabs:
• One official state championship game ball signed by the SHS players and coach Robbie Lucas.
• One replica game jersey signed by the players.
• One state championship helmet signed by the players.
• And one framed print, created by local artist Amanda Brooks, with the mat signed by the players and coach Lucas.
The auction will begin Monday at the SHS 2019 Football State Championship Memorabilia Auction page on Facebook.
"People are invited to browse and bid on items included in the week-long online auction, which will begin on our event page at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, and close at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11," said league commissioner Bart Williams.
All proceeds from sales of the auction items will go to the Somerset High School football program.
Williams said photos of auction items will be posted on the Facebook event page at the start of the auction.
"If you'd like to place a bid on anything, simply comment with your bid amount under the photo," Williams said. "Bidders will be allowed to comment with their bid amounts until the close of the auction — and winners will be announced on the evening of Oct. 11. Please bid in increments of no less than $10. Items must be picked up and paid for by Oct 18, or the next highest bidder will be contacted.
"If you don't live locally, you're still welcome to bid on items, but you'll be responsible for shipping costs to have the item sent to your address," Williams added. "The framed print is not eligible for shipping. It is local pick up only."
Williams encouraged anyone who is interested to go to the Facebook event page and click on "Going" so you can see the auction items.
"Agreeing to 'attend' this online auction doesn't obligate you to go anywhere, nor to place a bid on anything," Williams said. "Joining the Facebook event will allow you to see the auction items, however, so be sure to click and say you're attending if you're interested at all in the event."
