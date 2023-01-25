Somerset Wrestling Club (grades K-8) took on 2023’s KFWC Region 2 Regionals this past weekend in Frankfort, KY.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, Somerset Wrestling Club had nine wrestlers participate in middle school regions. Mason Brooks, Kaison Phillips, and Cameron Underwood all placed first in their division and weight class, with Gabe Pendery placing third. The nine participants placed seventh out of 17 teams.
On Sunday, Jan. 22, Somerset Wrestling Club had 28 participate in youth regions in Frankfort. The team as a whole scored 221.5 team points, placing first out of 17 teams in the region.
Of these 28 wrestlers, there were 18 recognized for first-fourth place in their division and weight.
Seven placed first, with those being Liam Vanhook, Carson Stachulski, Deshawn Martin, Tatum Watson, Kaison Phillips, Trevin Durham and Anykn Gumm
Three placed second, those being Brayden Brooks, Tatum Strunk and Akadian Lawler.
Three placed in third place, those being Jagger Durham, Ethan McCrystal and Ethan Gatlin.
Finally, five placed in fourth place. Those wrestlers were Cameron Edison, Bentley Bush, Keene Bradley, Weston Rodgers and Carson Smith.
Somerset Wrestling Club will take on Kentucky State Duals in Louisville on Jan. 29 and then they are off to the Middle School and Youth State Tournament in Corbin, Ky to defend their 2022 title and numerous individual championships.
