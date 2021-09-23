Somerset's 10-game win streak ends

The Somerset High School girls soccer team was riding high on a 10-game win streak until they met up with Boyle County High School on Thursday at Clara Morrow Field. The Lady Reels downed the homestanding Lady Jumpers by a score of 4-, and ended Somerset's month-long win streak.
Going back to 2008, the Lady Jumpers have lost to Boyle County 12 straight times. The last time Somerset downed Boyle County was in 2007 in the first round of the 15th Region Tournament.
On Thursday night, the LadyJumpers matched Boyle County shot-for-shot in the first 50 minutes of the contest. The only difference, the Lady Rebels shots were falling and Somerset's were not. In fact, Somerset outshot Boyle County 7 to 6 in the first 40 minutes but had nothing to show for it.
"We have scored a lot of goals this season, and sometimes goals don't go in," stated Somerset High School girls soccer coach Steven Watkins. "Tonight, I counted five goals that we should have had."
"This loss is an eye-opener for the girls," Watkins added. "As we approach tournament time, how do we respond to adversity? Some of our youth and our lack of a large senior class showed up tonight."
In the 17th minute, the Lady Rebels got on the board first on a short-range goal from senior Alexus Phegley.
In the first half, Somerset junior Grace Bruner got off four attempts but failed to find the back of the net. Freshman Tori Robertson and sophomore Gracie Burgess got off first-half attempts. However, the Lady Jumpers' best attempt in the first half came off a one-on-one breakaway close-range attempt by freshman Isabella McKenzie - that was blocked by Boyle's keeper.
In the 45th minute, Somerset junior Kate Bruner found her sister Grace Bruner on a nice through pass. Grace Bruner hit the right goal post from close range.
While, the Lady Jumpers were struggling to find the net, Boyle County's Aslyn Aulick scored in the 47th minute to put the Lady Rebels up 2-0.
In the 70th minute, Boyle County's Aulick scored again to put the score at 3-0. Seven minutes later Boyle County's Shelby Horn scored off a corner kick to put the Lady Rebels up 4-0.
Finally in the 76th minute, Somerset junior Jolie May scored on a free kick outside the penalty box for the Lady Jumpers' lone score. May had another free kick shot attempt, that just sailed wide in the 79th minute.
Somerset High School senior keeper Lainey Barnett had a busy night defending the Lady Jumpers goal. Barnett fended off five shots on the night.
"I like where we are going into tournament time, and I think we have a real chance to do something special," Watkins said. "We hope to clean some stuff up, put this game aside, and step up to the next battle."
Somerset (12-2) will travel to Pulaski County High School for a district match-up on Sunday, Sept. 26.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
