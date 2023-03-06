The KTCCCA Indoor Championships were held over the weekend and featured runners from Somerset High School competing in Class A and runners from Pulaski County High School competing in Class AAA.
Somerset had a successful day, with two of their athletes bringing home state championships.
Senior Grayson Turner won the Boys Long Jump with a 6.11m jump. He also placed second in the Boys 60m with a time of 7.35, with sophomore Bryson Stone placing 44th with a time of 8.30.
Junior Grace Burgess won the Girls Triple Jump with a distance of 9.94m. She also placed eighth in the Girls 60m Hurdles with a time of 11.31.
In the Girls 60m, sophomore Hannaha Boyer placed 14th with a time of 8.85 and sophomore Isabella Mckenzie placed right behind her in 15th with a time of 8.86.
In the Boys 200m, Stone placed 35th with a time of 27.57.
In the Girls 200m, Mckenzie placed 18th with a time of 29.65.
In the Boys 400m, Stone placed 27th with a time of 1:01.20, while sophomore Cameron Albright placed 32nd with a time of 1:03.52.
In the Girls 400m, Mckenzie placed ninth with a time of 1:06.11, while Boyer placed 15th with a time of 1:08.62.
In the Boys 800m, Albright placed 24th with a time of 2:23.25, while sophomore John Lackey placed 40th with a time of 2:38.68.
In the Boys 1500m, Albright placed 23rd with a time of 4:56.05, while Lackey placed 39th with a time of 5:20.36.
In the Girls Long Jump, Boyer placed 18th with a distance of 3.30m.
In the Boys Pole Vault, junior Reese Blakeman placed eighth with a height of 2.59m.
In the Boys Shot Put, sophomore Reggie Smith placed 36th with a distance of 8.71m.
The Pulaski County Maroons had several athletes place in their Class AAA events.
In the Boys 60m, senior Clint Woods placed fifth with a time of 7.10, while sophomore Tristan Weddle placed 38th with a time of 7.50.
In the Boys 400m, sophomore Logan Stamper placed 25th with a time of 54.65, while fellow sophomore Landon Stevens placed 59th with a time of 59.02.
In the Girls 60m, sophomore Emma Coomer placed 25th with a time of 8.44, while junior Lexi Lawless placed 37th with a time of 8.62.
In the Girls 800m, senior Alex Cundiff placed eighth with a time of 2:27.14, while sophomore Addison Cundiff placed 18th with a time of 2:36.39.
In the Girls 1500m, freshman Maggie Bertram placed 17th with a time of 5:14.44.
In the Girls Shot Put, Lawless came in fifth with a distance of 33-10.50.
In the Girls 4x800M Relay, Pulaski came in seventh with a total time of 10:40.44.
