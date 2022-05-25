Somerset's Grayson Turner is Perfect 

WILLIAMSBURG - Somerset High School junior Grayson Turner was unsure of how he might fare in the Class A Region 6 Track & Field Championships on Tuesday night at the University of the Cumberlands. Turner had missed a good portion of the season with an injury, but you couldn't tell by the way he dominated all four of his events.
Turner garnered four individual regional titles on the night and scored a meet-high perfect 40 points. Turner won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.88, won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.18, won the long jump with a best mark of 19'11.5", and won the triple jump with a best of 41'06.25".
The Somerset boys team finished as region runners up with 94 points, while the Somerset girls team placed third with 97 points.
Somerset senior Emily Ham won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.71, and placed third in the triple jump with a best of 33'09".
Somerset sophomore Guy Bailey won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.70, and placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.91.
Somerset senior Lucy McArthur won the pole vault event with a best of 8'00".
Somerset freshman Isabella Mckenzie placed second in the 400-meter run with a clocking of 64.06.
Somerset sophomore Grace Burgess placed second in the triple jump with a best mark of 34'05.75".
Somerset senior Pearl Wonn placed third in the pole vault event with a best of 7'06".
Somerset freshman Hannaha Boyer placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.44.
The Somerset girls 800-meter relay team of Emily Ham, Isabella McKenzie, Jolie May, and Grace Burgess won with a time of 1:53.8.
The Somerset girls 1600-meter relay team of Lucy McArthur, Sophie Barnes, Hannaha Boyer, and Isabella Mckenzie won with a time of 4:25.8.
The Somerset girls 400-meter relay team of Hannaha Boyer, Grace Burgess, Emily Ham, and Jolie May won with a time of 53.28.
The Somerset girls 3200-meter relay team of Sophie Barnes, Natalie Tobler, Pearl Wonn, and Lucy McArthur placed third with a time of 12:05.4.
The Somerset boys 3200-meter relay team of Bryson Stone, John Lackey, Cameron Albright, and Arrlie Escobar-Lopez placed third with a time of 9:55.1.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
