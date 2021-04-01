Somerset's Grayson Turner wins three events at South Laurel track meet

Charlie Crawford Photo

Somerset High School junior Grayson Turner picked up three individual wins in Tuesday night's South Laurel All-Comers Track Meet. Turner picked wins in the 100-meter dash, the triple jump and and the 110-meter hurdles. Turner won the 100 meters with a time of 11.18, and won the 110 hurdles with a best of 16.33 seconds. Turner had a best triple jump of 39'11.75". Turner placed second in the long jump at 19'8", and scored a meet-high 38 points.