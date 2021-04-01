Somerset's Grayson Turner wins three events at South Laurel track meet

LONDON – Somerset High School junior Grayson Turner picked up three individual wins, while Pulaski County High School senior Maddy Dunn picked up a pair of wins in Tuesday night's South Laurel All-Comers Track Meet.
Turner picked wins in the 100-meter dash, the triple jump and the 110-meter hurdles. Turner won the 100 meters with a time of 11.18, and won the 110 hurdles with a best of 16.33 seconds. Turner had a best triple jump of 39'11.75". Turner placed second in the long jump at 19'8", and scored a meet-high 38 points.
Dunn won both the sprint races – 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. Dunn won the 100 meters with a clocking of 12.23, and won the 200 meters in a time of 25.84.
Somerset senior Cole Blakeman won the pole vault event with a best clearance of 9'6".
Somerset senior Kendall Burgess won the triple jump with a best of 37'6". Burgess placed second in the 100 meters at 12.57, and placed second in the 200 meters at 26.07.
Pulaski County sophomore Cade Sullivan placed third in the 100 meters at 11.51. Pulaski County junior Antonio Palmer placed third in the 200 meters at 24.04. Pulaski County sophomore Kannon Cundiff placed third in the 800 meters at 2:05.94. Pulaski County junior Jakayla Brown placed third in the 110 hurdles at 18.16. Pulaski County Dalton Bertram placed third in the triple jump at 38'8". Somerset sophomore Daniel Richardson placed second in the discus with a best of 104'8".
Pulaski County senior Morgan Bruin placed third in both the 100 meters and 200 meters. Bruin was clocked at 13.19 in the 100 meters, and 27.10 in the 200 meters.
Pulaski County freshman Maggie Holt placed third in the 400 meters with a time of 67.35 seconds. Pulaski County sophomore Alex Cundiff placed second in the 800 meters at 2:34.81, and placed third in the 1600 meters at 5:50.39. Pulaski County seventh-grader Maggie Bertram placed second in the 3200 meters at 13:08.98. Somerset freshman Grace Burgess placed second in the long jump at 14'11", and placed third in the triple jump at 30'9.25".
The Pulaski County girls 400-meter relay team of Shelby Cothron, Morgan Bruin, Emma Miden and Maddy Dunn won with a time of 51.72. The Pulaski County 1600-meter relay team of Hannah Murray, Maggie Holt, Alex Cundiff and Morgan Bruin won with a time of 4:30.59.
Somerset senior Lexie Herndon placed first in high jump at 4’10". Somerset senior Madison Garland placed first in shot put with 30’10.5", and Somerset senior Trinity Burkett placed second in shot put with 28’7.5".
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
