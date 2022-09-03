Somerset welcomed in the defending 2A State Champion Beechwood Tigers to begin their 2022 home schedule on Friday night. The Jumper faithful knew that this would be a test and when asked earlier this week, senior Hayden Dick was focused on the task at hand for Somerset.
“We are coming out each day this week with our minds on one thing and that is beating Beechwood. Beechwood is a talented football team and we are preparing ourselves going through each rep in practice 100% this week in order to come out and get a win and start our season 3-0,” he stated.
Beechwood scored with 6:17 to go in the first quarter and never looked back. The first touchdown would come from senior Mitchell Berger on a 30-yard run and after a Berger point after attempt the score was 7-0. The Tigers would put two more touchdowns on the board to end the 1st half. One coming from senior Antonio Robinson on a 62-yard catch and the other from Berger on a 61-yard catch, with each pass coming from freshman quarterback Cash Harney.
The Briar Jumpers looked to be gaining some momentum with 2:04 to go in the second quarter when senior Jacob Duarte intercepted the football. Unfortunately, they couldn’t convert. The end of the second quarter would reflect a score of 21-0.
The rest of the game was all Beechwood, as the Tigers would come out of Clark Field with a win 47-0 and ruin the home-opener for the Jumpers.
Somerset would rush for 32 yards and pass for 99 yards. Junior Kam Hughes had a solid night as he completed 6 passes and made several key tackles.
Somerset, now 2-1 on the season, will travel to Paintsville next Friday. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
