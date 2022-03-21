Somerset's Kaley Harris hits three homers in two games

In the Somerset High School's weekend home softball game against Monroe County, the two teams were knotted at 1-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning.
However, the game didn't stay tied very long after Lady Jumpers senior Kaley Harris sent the first pitched offered over the left field fence for the walk-off 2-1 game-winning homer. For Harris, it was her third homer in two games, as the senior shortstop slammed two homers in the Lady Jumpers' season opener at North Laurel on Thursday.
In Saturday's win against Monroe County, Harris put the Lady Jumpers on the board in the bottom on the first inning after she singled to get on base, advanced to second after an Addison Langford walk, and advanced to third and scored on a pair of passed balls.
Monroe County tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third inning.
Somerset pitcher Carly Cain was dominant in the pitcher's circle, only allowing one hit, one run and striking out eight batters. Cain had two hits in the games, as did Harris.
Two days prior, Harris' heroics at the plate almost allowed the Lady Jumpers to almost pull off the road upset of North Laurel on Thursday.
Langford scored in the bottom of the first off a passed ball to put Somerset up 1-0, and North tied the game at 1-1 after one frame. In the top of the fourth, Somerset's Emery Pyles singled to drive in Jasmine Peavey. However, North scored two runs in the home half of the fourth to go up 3-2.
In the top of the fifth, Harris homered to left field to tie the score at 3-3. Then in the top of the seventh inning, Harris homer again to put the Lady Jumpers up 4-3. However, the Lady Jags scored in the bottom of the seventh to tie game and scored again in the extra frame for the walk-off win.
In the extra-inning loss to North, Harris led the Lady Jumpers with two homers, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Langford, Peavey, Jazlyn Shadoan, Emme Goforth, and Pyles had one hit each.
Somerset (2-1) hosts Corbin on Monday and travels to west Jessamine on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
