Somerset's Macon Wilson wins 2020 Bill "Mr. Wildcat" Keightley Award

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Third Annual Bill "Mr. Wildcat" Keightley Award will be presented to Macon Wilson from Somerset High School during the 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony.
Nominations were submitted from across the state for this prestigious award which honors a Kentucky high school senior basketball team manager, who exemplifies the essence of “team player”. Someone who supports their team with passion, dedication and enthusiasm while also performing well off the court, in the classroom and in the community.
Macon Wilson, a senior at Somerset High School said, "I have learned many different skills by being a manager. The most important skill I learned was how to talk to people. All the players and coaches on the team have always talked to me, and slowly but surely I’ve learned how to come out of my shell and make new friends. I have enjoyed my time being a manager and believe it will help make me successful in life."
Nominated by his coach, Jeron Dunbar who said, "Macon has been a huge part of our team for 3 years. He has done such a good job and loves being a manager. Our team wanted to honor him for all his hard work. We dressed him, started him, and let him score on senior night. We were fortunate enough to put him back in and he scored again. The players wanted the night to be about him. It was so special."
William “Mr. Wildcat” Bill Keightley played basketball at Kavanaugh High School in Lawrenceburg, KY where he graduated in 1944. He then attended Eastern Kentucky University until he entered the U.S. Marine Corps to serve his county in World War II.
Mr. Keightley served as the Equipment Manager for the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team from 1962 until his death in 2008. He served under coaches Adolph Rupp, Joe B. Hall, Eddie Sutton, Rick Pitino, Tubby Smith, and Billy Gillespie. Keightley was part of three NCAA Championship teams and 12 South Eastern Conference Championship teams in his 46 years of tenure.
All sports fans are welcome to attend the 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony. Event information will be shared with candidates, family members, coaches and school administrators as it becomes available. Please follow our facebook and/or twitter to receive the fastest updates! For questions please email JenniferHunt@kylionseye.org or call 270-999-4887.
The 9th annual Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Award Ceremony serves as a fundraiser for the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation, who has announced Mr. Kentucky Basketball since 1954 and Miss Kentucky Basketball since 1976. To learn more about KLEF’s mission and our programs and services please visit www.kylionseye.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.