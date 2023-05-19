The 12th Region tennis tournament was held in Boyle County over the course of the past few days, with several local players making deep runs in the tournament.
Somerset junior Matthew Satterly advanced all the way to the championship match of the boy's singles draw. He had a bye in the first round before defeating his second round opponent. He won against Danville sophomore Gage Snowden in the quarterfinals before facing off against Lincoln County senior Colton Ralston in the semifinals. He beat Ralston 6-2 and 7-5 to advance on to the championship game, where he will play Casey County junior Skyler Lee. That game will be on Monday at 5 p.m.
Elsewhere in the boy's single draw, Southwestern junior Jackson Flynn, after having a bye in the first round, faced off against Somerset Christian sophomore Caleb Taylor, who advanced against Lincoln County sophomore Toby Sallee 6-1 and 6-1. Flynn beat Taylor 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals against Pulaski County freshman Ben Hampton. Hampton made it to the quarterfinals after beating Danville junior Carter Dilbeck in the second round 6-3, 6-1. Flynn beat Hampton 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (5) to advance to the semis, where Flynn eventually fell 6-2, 6-3 to Lee from Casey County. Both Flynn and Satterly earned spots at the state tournament. Somerset senior Aiden Corder, Somerset Christian sophomore Kaden Johnson and Pulaski junior Camden Tackett also participated in the region tournament but lost to their first round opponents.
For the girl's singles draw, Southwestern junior Terae Handlos had the top finish by making it to the quarterfinals where she lost to Boyle County senior Jaina Burkett. Handlos beat Danville sophomore Maggie Schommer 6/4, 6/1 in the first round and Rockcastle County junior Kameryn Medley 6-0, 6-0 in the second round. Somerset junior Emily Ford made it to the second round after beating McCreary Central sophomore Abbie Roberts 6-0, 6-1. Pulaski freshman Payton Venters also made it to the second round after beating McCreary Central sophomore Jolie Perkins. Other local competitors included Southwestern sophomore Aubrey McDaniels.
In the boy's doubles draw, the Pulaski duo of Aiden Webb and Carter Heist made it all the way to the semi-finals before falling to top-seeded Casey County senior duo Ethan Willoughby and Gunner Floyd by a score of 6-0, 6-1. Elsewhere, Pulaski's duo of Jerricho Dixon and Thomas Dawes made a run to the quarterfinals before falling to Wayne County's Zach Hesse and Ashton Morrow 6-2, 6-3. Southwestern's Chris Brown and Jackson Wright won their first round game before bowing out in the second round, as did Somerset's Charles Julien Sobieck and Thomas Burrell. Somerset Christian's Kyler Johnson and Jackson Phelps, as well as Nikas Thannoli and Isaac Edens, and Southwestern's Quinn McGuire and Wolke also participated in the first round.
In the girl's doubles draw, Somerset Christian's duo of eighth graders Hayden Webb and Rae Sobieck made it all the way to the quarterfinals, before falling to Casey County's Karis Cundiff and Gracie Demrow. Pulaski County's duo of seniors Morgan Keith and Katie Taylor also earned a birth in the quarterfinals before bowing out to Danville's Lucy Kate Gibson and Anna Watson. Elsewhere, the two Southwestern duos of junior Alexis Freeman and sophomore Brooklyn Wolke as well as seniors Emily Morrow and Baylee Collingsworth made an appearance in the round of 16 after winning their first games 6-0, 6-0 and 6-3, 6-4 respectively. Somerset Christian's duo of sophomore Mia Dobbertin and eighth grader Mayah Edens, Pulaski's duo of Bullock and sophomore Savannah Heist and Somerset's duo of freshman Cate Yeast and sophomore Evie Thompson also made an appearance in the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.