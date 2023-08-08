The Somerset Briar Jumpers, with heightened expectations this season due to a ton of veteran talent plus the transfer of Tyson Absher into the program, started off their 2023 campaign in the friendly confines of Clara Morrow Field. There, the Jumpers welcomed in a formidable foe in the form of the Corbin Redhounds, last season’s 13th Region champions.
No pundit could guess what was going to happen on Tuesday evening however, as Somerset absolutely outclassed Corbin in every possible manner, controlling the ball for well over 50% of the contest and using superb teamwork en route to a dazzling 9-0 victory over the Redhounds that never even felt close.
Things started off rocky for the home team as neither team could connect on offense early, with Absher being presented an early yellow card as result of a foul. Somerset found their best attempt of the evening so far in the 11th minute, as junior Andrew Tomlinson was awarded a free kick at the top of the box, with his strike going narrowly over the top of the goal.
Tomlinson again found a close opportunity just a minute later, as he was able to strike a header off a corner kick that narrowly missed the back of the net. Corbin had a free kick in the 15th minute from freshman Rizo Cima that sailed over the net but was their closest chance so far in the game.
Somerset finally got on the board in the 16th minute, as junior Kean Taylor scored off an assist from Tomlinson, with his strike gliding into the right side of the net. The Jumpers followed that up just two minutes later, with Absher getting on the board following a steal from a teammate that led to a wide open shot right next to the net, giving the home team a 2-0 edge.
Several opportunities missed for Somerset in the next few minutes before the defensive backfield of the Jumpers made a great hold on a breakaway attempt from the Redhounds. Following some more close shots, Tomlinson got his own goal with a strike from about eight yards out into the top right section of the goal in the 29th minute to make it 3-0 for the Jumpers.
Landen Lonesky made his first save of the season in the 31st minute off a Corbin free kick. In the 35th minute, Taylor grabbed his second goal of the contest on a header after a corner kick from senior Jason Escobar-Lopez. Tomlinson had another close attempt in the 39th before the halftime buzzer sounded, with Somerset taking a 4-0 lead into the locker room.
The Jumpers came out of the break focused and it showed early, as senior Ethan Whitis etched his name in the scorebook in the 43rd minute with a shot into the left side of the net past the goalkeeper off an assist from Tomlinson, giving Somerset a 5-0 lead.
There wasn’t much noteworthy action after this until the 55th minute, as Tomlinson scored his second goal after being fouled in the box, scoring on a penalty kick that went into the right side of the goal for the sixth Briar Jumper goal of the night.
Senior Jefry Lopes-Radilla showcased his dribbling moves close to the goal in the 61st minute, but his ensuing shot went just wide of the net. Somerset found goal number seven of the night in the 65th minute, as sophomore Tyler Edwards found the back of the net from right next to the goal.
Not even a minute later, Lopes-Radilla didn’t miss on his second shot attempt, as he struck the ball right past the goalkeeper, giving Somerset an 8-0 lead and putting the end of the game via the mercy rule in sight. The ninth and final goal from the Jumpers came in the 74th minute, as Escobar-Lopez dribbled right past the goalkeeper and lightly tapped the ball into the back of the net. A pair of attempts from senior Kyle Bell threatened to end the game but the final buzzer gave Somerset a 9-0 victory to begin their season.
Absher, Tomlinson and Taylor each scored two goals during the contest, while Lopes-Radilla, Escobar-Lopez and Whitis each scored one goal apiece. Lonesky had a shutout in the net.
Somerset will next be in action on Thursday, as they travel to Casey County for early season district play against the Rebels. First kick for that game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
