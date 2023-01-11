A sense of familiarity was in the air at the Cougar Den on Wednesday night, as for the second time in the past two weeks, the Somerset Briar Jumpers were set to square off with the Somerset Christian Cougars. Both teams’ fortunes have gone in very different ways since that Dec. 29th clash that was won by the Jumpers 75-61. Somerset is in the midst of a five-game winning streak, while on the other hand Somerset Christian are on a six-game losing streak. The Cougars were missing a key cog in their offense in senior Noah Brummett as he was nursing a sore ankle, and so too were the Jumpers, as junior guard Jamison Coomer is currently out due to injury as well.
Brummett’s 22 points per game were definitely noticeable by their absence in this one, as after a close first few minutes of the contest, Somerset ran away with this one, defeating the Cougars 80-49. Head coach Ryan Young was elated by the way his team played as a unit.
“I thought we came out and set the tone early, and did a good job not over looking them! We shared the ball offensively and really attacked the pain well,” he expounded.
Josh Bruner scored the first point quickly for the Jumpers in the first quarter, before a three from Ethan Meggs and a two from Elijah Brummett gave the home team their first (and only) lead of the game. A 12-2 run followed from Somerset that forced Somerset Christian head coach Al Gover to call a timeout. Ben Godby scored four of those points on the run, with Indred Whitaker scoring a three, Josh Bruner and Aedyn Absher scoring two each and Landen Lonesky adding one from the free throw line.
The offense for the Cougars started gaining a bit of momentum towards the end of the period, with Elijah Brummett and Ethan Warren each scoring two and Jack Baker adding another one from the charity stripe. Josh Bruner hit a three-pointer late to give him seven points for the quarter. The Jumpers had a 21-12 lead after one quarter of action, but were threatening to widen the gap heading into the next period.
A three from Warren to open the second quarter trimmed the Cougars’ deficit to just six points before a 15-2 run by Somerset ballooned their lead to 36-17. Lonesky was crashing the offensive boards, getting six points on this run off of three offensive rebounds. Jacob Bartley added three points, with Godby, Jack Bruner and Josh Lewis each scoring two points. Warren scored four points late to keep this one from becoming too much of a blow out, although other late points from Lonesky, Whitaker and Jack Bruner kept the Jumpers firmly out in front. As they went into the break, Somerset was out in front 43-23.
The third quarter was all Elijah Brummett for the Cougars, as he scored 11 of Somerset Christian’s 13 points. Brummett couldn’t miss it seemed, although this didn’t translate to the rest of the team. In fact, Somerset’s lead increased throughout the course of the quarter.
Jack Bruner was impressive throughout the period for the Jumpers, scoring six points on a variety of post moves. Whitaker added another six during the quarter for Somerset, with Lonesky, Absher and Josh Bruner scoring two apiece. Jack Baker scored the other two points for the Cougars. Somerset led comfortably heading into the final quarter 61-36.
Quick threes from Whitaker and Isaiah Lewis, as well as another two from Jack Bruner, increased the Somerset lead to 30 points early in the fourth quarter. Josh Lewis had four more in the quarter, while Kole Grundy and Caynon Sizemore each scored two off the bench late. Elijah Brummett scored four more in the quarter to finish his great shooting night. Freshman Isaiah Hensley scored six in the quarter for the Cougars. The Somerset portion of the crowd came unglued after a three-pointer from junior Wesley Carr. As the final buzzer sounded, Somerset enjoyed the spoils of a second victory over Somerset Christian by a score of 80-49.
Somerset was led by three players scoring in double figures, with Ben Godby leading the pack, Landen Lonesky scoring 11 and Jack Bruner adding 10. Both Indred Whitaker and Josh Bruner scored nine points, with Josh Lewis and Aedyn Absher scoring six each. Jacob Bartley, Wesley Carr and Isaiah Lewis scored three each, while Kole Grundy and Caynon Sizemore each contributed two.
Somerset Christian had a game-high 19 points from Elijah Brummett and Ethan Warren scored 16 points to lead the Cougars. Isaiah Hensley chipped in eight points, with Ethan Meggs and Jack Baker each hit a three-pointer.
The Cougars fall to 2-12 on the season and they will be in action again on Saturday, as they take on Bell County at the Warrior Classic hosted by Southwestern. Game time for that one is 2 p.m.
Somerset improves to 11-5 for the season and they will be taking on Danville on Friday for the 12th Region All “A” Championship. Coach Young believes his team is up to the challenge in front of them.
“Friday will be a huge challenge, and we must be locked in and keep them out of the paint and do a good job competing on the backboard and handling their pressure,” he stated.
The game will be played at Somerset Christian, with game time still to be determined.
