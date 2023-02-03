Friday night, the Somerset Briar Jumpers hosted cross-town rival Southwestern. Their first meeting this season ended in a Southwestern win, 67-53. The Briar Jumpers went in with a 14-8 record on the season and Southwestern with a 10-14 record. Somerset came off a win against top-region ranked Pulaski County last Friday. Southwestern was coming off a good district win against Somerset Christian on Tuesday night. Something had to give in this one and following great shooting by the Jumpers, Somerset came away with a 67-43 victory. Head coach Ryan Young was ecstatic to say the least following the contest.
“Josh Bruner and Aedyn Absher held Eli Meece to no points. Indred Whitaker had six threes. We are a very young team. We aren’t playing any seniors right now with Jack Bruner out with an injury. Seeing our juniors’ step into that leadership role is wonderful,” he elucidated.
Somerset came out swinging with a 20-6 lead to end the first quarter.
The second quarter the Warriors came alive. Led by Zachary Hutchinson, they went on an 8-3 run. The Briar Jumpers called a timeout and out of the timeout the rock got in Indred Whitaker hands and he ended the drought. Indred Whitaker and Zachary Hutchinson then traded three-pointers. At the end of the second quarter, Landen Lonesky had a block to end the period with authority for the Jumpers, with Somerset in front 33-21 heading into halftime.
Southwestern’s Zachary Hutchinson continued his great shooting in the third quarter. Ben Godby grabbed two quick fouls to start the third period, this caused him to be pulled from the court. While out, Josh Bruner went to work, making two three-pointers in Godby’s absence.
The most impressive play for the Jumpers was when Josh Bruner was on a fast break and kicked the ball to Aedyn Absher for three. Somerset eventually took home the win in convincing fashion 67-43. Southwestern head coach Jeron Dunbar was disappointed to say the very least.
“We got punched in the mouth and did not respond the way we needed to. Energy wasn’t where it needed to be. A couple times in the first half we cut it to 6 or 7 and then let them get out in transition. The only thing to do now is get back to the drawing board. District is in a couple weeks, and we have to get some things right,” he explained.
Somerset was lead in scoring by Indred Whitaker, who had a game-high 29 points, and Ben Godby with 15 points. Aedyn Absher and Josh Bruner both had eight points, while Jacob Bartley and Landen Lonesky each had two. Whitaker, after going a perfect 16-16 from the line against Pulaski County, was perfect once again from the free throw line.
Southwestern was led in scoring by Zachary Hutchinson with 11, while both JJ Hutchinson and Maddox Mink added nine points apiece. Other scores included Heagan Galloway had eight and Connor Hudson and Jacob Yaden each scored three points.
Somerset, now 15-8, will play McCreary Central on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Southwestern, now 10-15, will host East Jessamine on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
