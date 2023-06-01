LEXINGTON — The KHSAA Class 1A state track meet was held on Thursday and featured some of Somerset High School’s top performers.
Somerset senior Grayson Turner concluded his stellar high school career with a second place finish in the boys’ long jump, registering a distance of 21-02.50 for his high mark. Turner is the defending state champion in the long jump event.
Junior Grace Burgess came in fourth place in both the girls’ long jump and the girls’ triple jump. In the long jump her high mark was a distance of 16-04.25, while in the triple jump her long mark was a distance of 33-02.00. Burgess also placed 11th in the high jump with a height of 4-08.00.
In the boys’ pole vault, junior Reese Blakeman finished 11th with a high mark of a height of 10-00.00.
In the girls’ 400-meter dash, sophomore Isabella McKenzie finished in 12th place with a time of 1:03.33.
Somerset’s 4x100m relay team consisting of Burgess, McKenzie, sophomore Hannaha Boyer and senior Jolie May placed 23rd with a time of 59.12. The team was on track to medal but an unfortunate injury to Jolie ended those hopes.
In the girls’ 4x400m relay, Somerset’s team of McKenzie, Boyer, Grace Bruner, and Kate Bruner finished in 15th place with a time of 4:37.79.
Somerset finished 20th in both the boys’ and girls’ team standings, with the boys earning a total of eight points and the girls earning 10 points.
