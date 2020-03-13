Sometimes life is not fair.
Many young student athletes had to learn that the hard way over the past several days with the cancellation of various sporting event seasons and championships, due to the continued public health threat of the COVID-19 virus.
And while there is no good time for a global virus pandemic, this one hit at the peak of the winter sports championship post-seasons. Many student athletes, around the nation, will have to put their championship dreams on hold or refocus their efforts to their next stage of life.
And while these cancellations and postponements might be a hard pill to swallow for some, it was a necessary step the well being of all.
Our forefathers had to endure hardships and personal sacrifices when global wars broke out.
World War II disrupted the lives of millions of people around the globe: fuel rationing, food rationing, shortages of all kinds, and, of course, the death and destruction that was visited on cities, nations, and whole populations.
The outbreak of war had a profound effect on the American sports scene. On July 8, 1942, eight months after Pearl Harbor, automobile and motorcycle racing were suspended entirely for the duration of the war due to gas and rubber rationing.
Deferments from the military draft that began in early 1942 were few and far between. As a result, many of the nation's top athletes between the ages of 18 and 35--both college and pro--found themselves wearing uniforms of a different kind.
Thousands of major and minor league players, including many of the game's best-known stars, such as Joe DiMaggio, Bob Feller, Ted Williams, Joe Garagiola, Yogi Berra, Red Schoendienst, Enos "Country" Slaughter, Bill Dickey, "Daffy" Dean, Ralph Kiner, Jackie Robinson, and Hank Greenberg, served in the military for the good of their country.
And now our professional, collegiate and high school athletes are having to make sacrifices of a different kind for the good of the country.
In my lifetime, and a large portion of people who might be reading this column, the 9/11 tragedy was the most catastrophic event I had ever witnessed. And I can still remember the panic and fear I felt. Many Americans, like myself, felt unsure about their safety and their futures.
After 9/11, it took nearly 10 days for all the Major League Baseball teams to return to play. But ultimately, it was sports that brought a grieving nation back together and helped them slowly heal from the devastating aftermath of 9/11.
However, in our current situation, sports may be shutdown in terms of months instead of days. Championships have been cancelled and entire seasons could be lost.
Hopefully, we will conquer this current virus pandemic and the games will continue.
Hopefully, when we throw out that first pitch, or watch the opening tip-off of a basketball game, we will have become a more stronger and more unified nation.
Hopefully race, creed, and color won't be as much as a dividing factor in our lives as it was before this pandemic broke out.
Hopefully we will become a stronger and more compassionate nation.
And if all that happens once we have this virus scare controlled and behind us, then hopefully we can look at sports in a different way. And we can pray for the individuals who suffered through this potentially deadly virus.
But we should also give thanks to the young athletes who had to sacrifice winning a state title, a national title, or maybe even their last year of eligibility.
Yeah, sometimes life is not fair, but the sacrifices made for the good of our country will never be forgotten.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
