South Central Athletics Queens receive D2 Summit Bid

South Central Athletics Queens received their D2 Summit Bid. Their Senior Level 5 team had an amazing performance on Day 2 of the Smokey Mountain Classic on Dec. 8. This is the second bid that South Central Athletics has received for the D2 Summit, that will take place in May of 2020. This is a huge accomplishment that both bid eligible teams have gotten their bids this early in the season. This is the third team to receive a bid for this gym since established in 2017. This little team of 8 are representing Pulaski County as well as Wayne, Rockcastle, and Madison County. Being the first ever level 5 team at South Central Athletics and in Pulaski County, and already earning a bid, shows us that the athletes at SCA are putting our community on the map for all star cheerleading and paving the way for a talented future.