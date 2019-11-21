South Central Athletics does it again. Their second team in their gym's existence since established in 2017 receives a Summit bit. Their level-3 small junior team competed In Nashville TN at The Nashville Classic on Nov. 17.
"The Summit is the most prestigious nationals that you can go to in all-star cheerleading," explained Tabitha McQueen, owner of South Central Athletics. "About 12,000 teams compete for a bid. Only about 1,200 get a bid. So just getting a bid puts you in the top 10 percent of the nation." The Summit takes place May 8 through May 10, 2020 in Orlando, Fla., at Walt Disney World's and ESPN's Wide World of Sports."
"We are beyond proud of this amazing team," stated McQueen. "What an incredible accomplishment for these girls so early in the season to have already been recognized as one of the top teams in the Nation is truly a dream come true. These girls have worked so hard to reach this goal. They are unlike any other team I have ever coached. When they perform, they perform with their entire heart and that is something you can't teach."
A "bid," for those who are unfamiliar, is receiving an invite by having one of the highest scores in the entire Summit bid event.
SCA Level-3 small junior team is made up of 15 girls between the ages of 8-14. They come from across the region: Pulaski, Russell, Lincoln and Laurel counties.
South Central Athletics offers teams for girls ages 3-18, at different levels of skill.
