South Club cheerleaders win National title

The South Club Cheerleaders Red Alert brought home their first NHSCC national championship in the 12U non-affiliated division.
These ladies are made up of 22 athletes from six different school districts, with ages of seven-years old to 12-years old.
For most of these athletes it was their first appearance at NHSCC and they were on a mission to believe in themselves. Beating six other teams in finals against a multiple national championship team. They held their own against the best, and they have represented our community well.
National champion Red Alert athletes are Braylee Kidd, Khloe King, Hadlee Godbey, Kenndi Sloan, Morgan Haney, Bellamie Thompson, Lily Bell, Shelbie Deboard, Maliyah Flores, Natalie Brock, Kinley Jones, Emily Nealson, Riley Johnson, Sophie Muse, Kinsley Hill, Mary Grace Phillips, Emma Martin, Brooklynn Nuckols, Addison Morrow, Olivia Logan, Maddie Strunk, and Ashlynn Garber.
The South Club cheerleaders are coached by JoJo Webb and Kelsie Pitman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.