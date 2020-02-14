South Code Red cheerleaders are National Runner-ups

Submitted Photo

South Code Red from South Central Athletics competed in the Senior Club division for their first appearance at the NHSCC Cheerleading Competition. They made a name for themselves by making it to finals and placing second in the nation being behind the first place team by only .1 point. The team is coached by Tabitha McQueen, Christy White, Leah Bell and Jessica Howard. These girls are 10-14 years old and from Pulaski, Lincoln, Madison and Rockcastle. Tema members are, back row from left, Kady Parker, Jarissa Webb, Holly Roberts, Aubrey Howard, Cameran Mathias, Kelsey Elder, and Hannah Smith; front row from left, Ella Robinson, Elise Gillum, Savannah Smith, Brooklynn Cooper, Tori Brown, Adyson Bradley, Ava Lawson, Payton Venters.