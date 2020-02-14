South Code Red from South Central Athletics competed in the Senior Club division for their first appearance at the NHSCC Cheerleading Competition. They made a name for themselves by making it to finals and placing second in the nation being behind the first place team by only .1 point. The team is coached by Tabitha McQueen, Christy White, Leah Bell and Jessica Howard. These girls are 10-14 years old and from Pulaski, Lincoln, Madison and Rockcastle. Tema members are, back row from left, Kady Parker, Jarissa Webb, Holly Roberts, Aubrey Howard, Cameran Mathias, Kelsey Elder, and Hannah Smith; front row from left, Ella Robinson, Elise Gillum, Savannah Smith, Brooklynn Cooper, Tori Brown, Adyson Bradley, Ava Lawson, Payton Venters.
featured
South Code Red cheerleaders are National Runner-ups
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Vera Fayrene Norris, age 92, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow on Tuesd…
Margie Pearl Meece age 79 of White Lily, passed away on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020. A funeral service for Margie Meece will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16th at the White Lily Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the White Lily Cemetery. The family of Mrs. Meece will receive frie…
Most Popular
Articles
- Former SHS athlete dies in Woodford County wreck
- Three arrested on drug charges
- KSP releases preliminary report on fatal Ky. 461 accident
- Constable signs creating stir
- City to purchase Cundiff Square for $1 million
- Shopville man pleads not guilty to using an electronic device to solicit minor
- Former SHS standout athlete killed in car wreck
- Victim in Ky. 461 fatality identified
- 30-day investigation results in raids on 2 homes, 3 arrested
- Strange Brew: The rise of booze in a Baptist town
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.