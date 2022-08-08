As far as season openers go, Monday night wasn’t exactly what Pulaski County Lady Maroon soccer coach Chris Fabrizio certainly had in mind.
Already down two starters against visiting South Laurel, PC had three more players suffer injuries in its opening contest of the year, while another starter — Maddie Sexton — tried to come off the bench trying to play through a bone bruise, and could only go for about five minutes.
And as a result, the Lady Cardinals took full advantage,
South Laurel got a pair of goals in the first half, and tacked on two more scores past the midway point of the second frame, on their way to a 4-0 win over Pulaski County in the season opener for both clubs,
Not exactly what the doctor ordered to say the least for Fabrizio and company.
“I don’t feel like we’ve been able to develop continuity with our team yet with all of the injuries, so I’ve told the girls we realize that we’re not where we want to be, and we just need a chance to get on the field and get familiar with each other and use this as a building block moving forward,” stated the PC head coach, after watching his team fall to 0-1 on the season with the loss to South Laurel.
Meanwhile, things could have certainly not went any better for the visiting Lady Cards from the outset.
Just three and a half minutes into the contest, Gracie Hoskins put her team out in front for good with the first goal of the evening for the Lady Cards.
Late in the opening half of play, a score from Josie Gill extended the South Laurel advantage out to 2-0, going into the intermission.
Early in the second frame, Pulaski County had a couple of golden chances to get back into the contest, but just couldn’t get the ball into the net,
“In the first half I thought we got a little winded,” lamented Fabrizio. “I felt like we responded really well at the start of the second half, and we had a couple of scoring chances. Then, we had a couple of breakdowns defensively playing a couple reserves that cost us a couple of goals in the second half.”
Already leading PC by that 2-0 margin going into the second period, South Laurel tacked on two more goals, from Belle Dotson and Avery Sauer, on a night when the Lady Maroons just couldn’t buy a break, as the injuries just kept piling up to a team that came into the contest already depleted with a pair of starters unavailable,
“We had some positives early in the game, and then again early in the second half, but then we began wearing down due to a thin bench,” Fabrizio stated.
Pulaski County will return to action on Thursday night on the road at Lincoln County. Game time is set for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.