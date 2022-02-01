South Pulaski 2nd-graders win Somerset Elite tourney

Submitted Photo

The South Pulaski AAU 2nd-grade basketball team won their division this past weekend in the Somerset Elite Basketball tournament held at Somerset Christian School. The 2nd grade team defeated Win - City Elite 17 - 13 and Adair County 15 - 9 in their championship game. South Pulaski AAU 2nd-grade basketball team members are, from left, Coach Shane Skaggs, Luke Grider, Turner McAninch, Asher Futtrell, Bryce Conley, Jayden Skaggs, and Jase Sumner.