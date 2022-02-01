The South Pulaski AAU third-grade basketball teams won their divisions this past weekend in the Somerset Elite Basketball Tournament held at Somerset Christian School. The 3rd grade team downed Taylor County 19 - 18, Adair County 18 - 13, and Rockcastle County 27 - 24 in the championship game. The South Pulaski AAU third-grade basketball team members are, from left, Michael Baker, Maddox Cook, Logan Price, Breckin Johnson, Zac Roberts, Asher Futtrell, Syrus Shepherd, Carter Hamm, Eli Muntz, and Ace Eaton. Not pictured was Coach Tarah Muntz.
South Pulaski 3rd-graders win Somerset Elite tourney
