South Warren (3-0) scored 15 unanswered points over the final 13 minutes Friday to pull away from Southwestern for a 46-28 victory over the Warriors (0-2) at the Reservation.
The Warriors went toe-to-toe with the high powered Spartans offense and matched them score for score through the first three quarters of the contest.
Southwestern got on the board first with a four minute 44 second, eight-play drive that culminated with a 45-yard Collin Burton to Christian Walden pass to give the Warriors the quick 7-0 lead after the Jayce Gager PAT.
The Spartans had a quick answer as quarterback Bryce Burton, who entered the game throwing for more than 800 yards in his first two games, got the Spartans into the end zone on only five plays, capping the drive with a three-yard run to tie the game at 7-7.
South Warren took its first lead of the game on its next possession when Burton hit senior Jimmy Sales for a 34-yard touchdown pass to give the Spartans 14-7 lead to end the first quarter.
The Warriors methodically marched down field on its next possession.
Burton hit Christian Walden for 25 yards and Kaden Hewitt for 15 yards to open the drive.
Runs of eight yard by sophomore Zachary Hutchinson, six yards by Braxton Walters and five yards by Walden got the Warriors down to the South Warren seven-yard line.
Walden then capped off the nine-play drive with a seven yard run around left end for the touchdown. Gager's PAT pulled the Warriors even at 14-14.
After the Southwestern defense held the Spartans, the Warriors offense went back to work.
Against a defense that had given up a total of 24 yards combined in its first two games, the Warriors running game came alive on its next possession.
Southwestern didn't attempt a pass on a four-play touchdown drive to take its second lead of the night.
Runs of five yards by Kaeden Flores, six by Walden and a big 38-yard bull rush up the middle in which he broke five tackles by Walters, plus a 15-yard personal foul penalty against South Warren got the Warriors down to the one-yard line.
Burton then scored on a quarterback keeper and Gager's PAT gave Southwestern a 21-14 lead with 3:05 left in the half.
That was plenty of time for the Spartans offense as it once again struck quickly, needing only seven plays to pull to within 21-20 with 38 seconds remaining.
It remained that way at the half as Walden came through with a diving block of the Eli McIntosh PAT attempt.
Southwestern amassed 132 yard rushing in the first half against the stingy Spartans defense.
The two teams traded scores to open the second half.
South Warren took a 28-21 lead on its opening possession when senior Bailey Shoemaker grabbed a ball that deflected off a teammate's hands at the goal line and fell into the end zone for the touchdown to cap off a nine-play drive.
The Warriors only needed 2:49 seconds on its next possession to once again pull even.
On the fourth play of the series, senior lineman Cooper Garmon crushed a South Warren defender to seal the corner and allow Flores to break free down the left sideline for a 70-yard touchdown run to get the Warriors even at 28-28.
But that's when the Spartans took control.
South Warren got a 25-yard McIntosh field goal inside the final minute to take the lead for good at the end of the third quarter.
The Spartans defense shut down the Warriors the rest of the way while the South Warren offense added a pair of fourth quarter touchdown to make the final 46-28 score.
Things don't get any easier for the Warriors as they travel to Eastern Kentucky to take on the always tough Belfry Pirates next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
