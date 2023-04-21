Southern Middle School Cheerleaders have stayed true to the meaning of Warriors.
"They wanted nothing more than to prove they had what it takes to dedicate their self to their school and program, Southern Cheer Coach Amber Bryant stated said. "It's extremely hard to continue the sport after the sport has returned from UCA Nationals in February, however this tribe continued to make their mark."
Southern competed at a CheerMax/Apex Competition early in their season just for extra mat time, well they won and received Grand Champions placing them in the "Sweeps" eligible for a National Title back in November.
The local cheer squad held the TOP spot #1 until February. You had to do at least 2 of the events plus their Nationals to be eligible for the National CheerMax"Sweeps" Title.
So what did they do? They went to a second event where they placed first yet again as well as Grand Champions in the GameDay Division amongst numerous school teams as well as a college team. After that win, they become back at the TOP sitting in #1 spot 8 points ahead of all school programs.
Members of the team are Willow Bishop, Kelci Bowling, Sophie Brasfield, Trinity Bullock, Carli Bunch, Kenidi Chappell, Kara Conley, Maci Creek, Ashyr Beth Flynn, Abby Gramling, Chloe Hibbard, Kamberlee Lesinski, Brayli Maloy, Addilyn Pickerell, Isobel Presgraves, Kriscelyn Randall, Amery Roark, Penelope Roberts, Nadim Scott, Mariah Turner, Maci Turpin, Tenley Vascovich, Addisyn Wilcher, Cadence Williams, Emma Barber, Olivia Brasfield, Gracii Ping, Jurnie Daughtery, Zoey Ruffin and Lainy Maybrier.
Recently they competed for not just one National Title, but two National Titles. As they sat down for awards the event played "The Climb" and that's exactly what they did. The Southern Middle School Cheerleaders climbed not only to the Top winning the National Title, they also received the Overall School Grand Champion Title today and one more National Title "The Sweeps" earning them Jacket's and 1,000.00 to go for their program.
Two National Championship Titles and an Overall School Grand Championship.
"To say I'm proud of them is an understatement, they deserve to wear those Jackets," Bryant said. "Congratulations SMS Cheerleaders, this coach is proud of you Also a huge shout out to Katy Garland and her family. They have supported our program in a big way. They have traveled to support us in our hometown and out of town. Thank You for being supportive of our Warriors, we are so thankful."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.