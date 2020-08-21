Southern downs Wayne County in middle school boys golf

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Southern Middle School eighth-grade golfer Chandler Taylor fired a nine-hole score of 43 in the Warriors' middle school boys golf match with Wayne County. The Warriors won the middle school boys golf match 142 to 164.

 Steve Cornelius Photo

MONTICELLO - Southern Middle School golf team defeated Wayne County Middle School in a nine-hole golf match hosted by Monticello Country Club. The Warriors won by a score of 142 to 164.

The top three scores were used to determine the team score. Leading the way for Southern was Jack Baker with a round of 42. Chandler Taylor carded a 43 and Oliver Frey scored a 57 57. Other Warrior scores were Drew Kelly at 60 and Ryder Branscum with a 69.

For Wayne County, Cooper Gehring shot a round of 45. Reese Jones shot 57, and Ryan Morgan fired a 62

The Warriors will take on the Cardinals in a rematch on Thursday, Aug. 27, at Woodson Bend Resort.

Tags

Recommended for you