Southern downs Wayne County in middle school boys golf

MONTICELLO - Southern Middle School golf team defeated Wayne County Middle School in a nine-hole golf match hosted by Monticello Country Club. The Warriors won by a score of 142 to 164.
The top three scores were used to determine the team score. Leading the way for Southern was Jack Baker with a round of 42. Chandler Taylor carded a 43 and Oliver Frey scored a 57 57. Other Warrior scores were Drew Kelly at 60 and Ryder Branscum with a 69.
For Wayne County, Cooper Gehring shot a round of 45. Reese Jones shot 57, and Ryan Morgan fired a 62
The Warriors will take on the Cardinals in a rematch on Thursday, Aug. 27, at Woodson Bend Resort.
