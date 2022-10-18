The Southern Middle School Lady Warrior girls' basketball team competed in the 2022 KBC HYPEHERHOOPS Middle School State Tournament over the weekend in Lexington. The 8th grade team had the strongest showing of all of the teams from Southern, coming away with a state runner-up finish.
The Lady Warriors began pool play with a 35-23 win over Belfry and a 46-24 victory over Taylor County. Southern started tournament action with a 58-42 triumph over Jefferson County Traditional to advance to the final four, where they downed Pikeville by a final tally of 55-42. Southern went up against a familiar foe, North Laurel, in the finals. Unfortunately, the Lady Warriors ran out of gas in the championship game, falling to North Laurel by a score of 49-31.
Members of the team are Mazie Fox, Chloe Cook, Andrea West, Kat Branscum, Kiara Scott, Kenzie Williams, Mollie Osborne, Trinitee Correll, Semaj Artis, Clare-Marie Ramsey, and Kylie Dalton. The coaches of the team are Junior Molden, Kevin Dalton, Kayla Hall, Michelle Marcum, and Casey Dalton.
