The 2020 Southern Middle Warrior Baseball Team was hoping to showcase their talent this spring. Team member are, front row from left, Jackson Couch, Ben Stewart, Jayden Taylor, Dawson Jasper, Hunter Lewis, Landon Brake, Jayce Gager, Jack Dalton, Caleb Shipp, Teagan Kennedy, and Nick Staley; back row from left, Black Troxtle, Kyle West, Karsten Rodriguez, Jonah Brock, Chandler Taylor, Jonas Gallagher, Paxton King, and Cameron Shipp. Coaches are Chad Shipp, Larry Gallagher, Jamie Couch, and Forrest Brock.
Southern Middle Baseball Team
