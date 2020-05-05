Southern Middle eighth-graders move up to next level

Special to CJ
Even though the Southern Middle School baseball team eighth graders did not get to have the season they had hoped for, they have tons of memories to look back on. Not sure any of them will be as disappointing as only getting to play four games in 2020, as the remaining season was cancelled due to COVID-19 virus. These young men have played the game they love for the past nine years, and now all four of them are focusing on getting ready for their freshman season in high school.
"As their coach, I wish nothing but the absolute best for these young men, they have all worked very hard to get were they are today," stated Southern Middle Baseball Coach Chad Shipp. "I am very blessed to not only be the Head Coach at Southern Middle, but to have been a small part of these young men's life's over the past few years. I hope that myself, and the rest of my coaching staff have prepared them for the next level, and that we can see them on a sports highlight pic in the paper in the future."
The Southern Middle School eighth-grade baseball players this 2020 season were, from left, Cameron Shipp, Jonas Gallagher, Hunter Lewis, and Landon Brake.
