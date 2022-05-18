Southern Middle football players named to Kentucky All-Stars

Submitted Photo
The Southern Middle School football program had three players selected to the Kentucky Future Middle School All-Star football team. The three players are Koleson Eichmann, Jacob Kiser, and Deven Leclercq. The Kentucky team will face the All-Star team from Tennessee on Saturday, June 18, at St. Xavier High School in Louisville. Pictured, from left, are Koleson Eichmann, head coach Connor Fearer, Jacob Kiser, and Deven Leclercq.
