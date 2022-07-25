BEREA — The Southern Middle School football team was one of eight teams in the state to receive an invitation to play in the Kentucky Middle School Football Association’s 7-on-7 Champions Cup over the weekend at Farristown Middle School in Berea.
After a rough start to the day in pool play, the Southern Warriors battled back in the tournament to play to bring home the runner-up trophy. It was a good day for the Warriors, who had to battle 90-plus degree temperatures all-day long in Berea.
To begin the day, the Warriors went 1-2 in pool play action. Southern fell to Royal Spring and Northern (7th) prior to taking down Paducah, 31-9.
The Warriors opened up tourney play against a familiar foe in crosstown rival Northern (8th). Southern edged past the Northern Maroons, 24-22, to advance to the semifinals.
In the semifinal round, Southern avenged their early morning loss to Royal Spring, earning a 33-13 win. With the 20-point victory over Royal Spring, the Warriors advanced to the championship game.
Southern and Paducah squared off with one another in the championship tilt. Southern won the pool play match over Paducah, but the Warriors would fall to Paducah in the championship game.
First-year Warrior head coach Connor Fearer was proud of the way his team battled after beginning the day with back-to-back losses to Northern (7th) and Royal Spring.
“Saturday morning, we looked bad in the first two games of pool play and it looked like we were going to go home early,” told Fearer. “I’m proud of how our kids looked after the last game of pool play. They really turned things around quickly, and that’s how I believed we made it to the championship round because they found their groove and just started to let loose.”
“I’m proud of how the boys handled adversity yesterday because there was a lot of it and they overcame it,” continued the Southern coach. “I can imagine that a lot of people probably didn’t think we would make it that far, and I feel like we really exceeded all expectations and surprised a lot of people.”
The Warriors will now turn their attention to the regular season, which kicks off in a little over two weeks with a road trip to McCreary County. The first-year Warrior football coach is hoping to see his team compete and play together like they did during the summer competitions.
“Our goal with the 7-on-7s and linemen competitions this year was to get these kids to learn how to compete and believe in themselves and each other,” explained Fearer. “I believe we accomplished that this offseason.”
