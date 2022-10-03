After wrapping up the regular season conference title last week, the Southern Middle School Lady Warriors 8th grade girls’ basketball team won the Cumberland Valley Conference Tournament over the weekend in London.
The Lady Warriors defeated Rockcastle County in their opening game before a semifinal victory over Whitley County. In the championship game, Southern defeated North Laurel on their home floor to claim the conference title.
With the conference regular season title and conference tournament championship behind them, the Lady Warriors will now turn their attention to the state tournament. After finishing as state runner-up last year, SMS will be gunning for a state championship this season.
Members of the team are Mazie Fox, Chloe Cook, Andrea West, Kat Branscum, Kiara Scott, Kenzie Williams, Mollie Osborne, Trinitee Correll, Semaj Artis, Clare-Marie Ramsey, and Kylie Dalton. Coaches of the team are Junior Molden, Kevin Dalton, Kayla Hall, Michelle Marcum, and Casey Dalton.
