Southern Middle wins home opener

The Southern Middle School Warriors picked up their first home win of the season Tuesday night against the Wayne County Cardinals, thanks to a third inning boost.
The SMS Warriros knocked in five runs in the third on its way to an 8-2 victory over Wayne County Middle School on Tuesday. The offensive firepower by was led by Hunter Lewis, Kyle West, Chandler Taylor, and Blake Troxtle, who all drove in runs.
SMS Warriors pulled away for good with five runs in the third inning. In the third Lewis singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, West doubled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run, Taylor singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run, and Troxtle singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.
West led things off on the hill for the Warriors. He surrendered two runs on ten hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out five and walking one.
Southern Middle scattered nine hits in the game. Jonah Brock and West all managed multiple hits. West and Brock all had two hits to lead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.