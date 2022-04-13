Southwester, Somerset compete at Madison Central All-Comers

RICHMOND – Both the Southwestern High School and Somerset High School track teams competed in the Madison Central All-Comers track meet on Tuesday. Both schools won multiple events in the 16-team event.
Southwestern sophomore Zabrey Bortz won the boys 3200-meter run with a time of 11:34.8.
Somerset senior Emily Ham won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.86. Ham placed second in the triple jump at 33'00".
Southwestern junior Preston Frost won the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.70. Frost placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.80.
Southwestern senior Giddeon Brainard won the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 23.35. Brianard placed fourth in the long jump at 19'04".
The Southwestern girls 1600-meter relay team of Bekah Clark, Ayden Smiddy, Jadyn Campbell, and Kate Golden won with a time of 4:25.5.
The Somerset boys 400-meter relay team of Guy Bailey, Josh Gross, Kamden Hughes, and Zane Stinson won with a time of 44.71.
Somerset junior Grayson Turner placed second in the 100 meters at 11.31. Turner placed second in the long jump at 20'10". Tuner placed second in the triple jump at 40'03".
The Southwestern girls 3200-meter relay team of Bekah Clark, Madeline Peterson, Jiwoo Han, and Kate Golden placed third with a time of 11:12.8.
Somerset sophomore Grace Burgess placed third in the triple jump at 30'07.5".
Southwestern junior Jadyn Campbell placed third in the 100 hurdles with a 19.48. Campbell placed fourth in the girls 300 hurdles at 55.65.
Southwestern sophomore Victor Colyer placed fifth in the 200 meters at 24.26.
Southwestern eighth-grader Bryce Bateman placed third in the 3200 meters at 12:59.1.
Southwestern senior Kate Golden placed second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:29.2.
The Southwestern girls 800-meter relay team of Ayden Smiddy, Jadyn Campbell, Honey Dortch, and Bekah Clark placed third with a time of 1:56.3.
Southwestern senior Bekah Clark placed second in the girls 400 meters with a clocking of 64.21.
Southwestern junior Caleb Perrin placed third in the boys 800 meters with a time of 2:04.9.
The boys 1600-meter relay team of Victor Colyer, Preston Frost, Julian Sneed, and Caleb Perrin placed third at 3:59.17.
Southwestern junior Ayden Smiddy placed fourth in the high jump at 4'06".
Somerset senior Lucy McArthur placed fifth in the pole vault at 7'06".
Southwestern senior Gabriel Brainard placed third in the shot put at 40'05.5.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
