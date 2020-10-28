Southwestern advances to 12th Region Finals

NICHOLASVILLE - The Southwestern High School volleyball team will be heading to the 12th Region Tournament championship game for the fifth time in the past seven years. With a straight-set (25-21. 25-11, 25-14) win over Mercer County High School in the regional tourney semifinals on Wednesday, the Lady Warriors will battle the homestanding Lady Colts of West Jessamine in the finals on Thursday night.
After battling their cross-town rivals Pulaski County on Tuesday night and possibly looking forward to Thursday's championship game, Southwestern struggled coming out of the gates in the opening set against Mercer County on Wednesday.
"We got off to a slow start in that first set," stated Southwestern volleyball coach Melissa Gaunce. "I think we kind of underestimated Mercer County a little bit. We dug ourselves into a little bit of a hole and had to play from behind."
"We got into a good rhythm in the second set, we fixed a couple of things and played much better in the second set," Gaunce stated. "We controlled the ball much better in the second set and we were able to run our offense in the second set, which was a big game changer for us."
Southwestern and West Jessamine have meet up in the 12th Region Tournament for the past seven straight years. Southwestern has lost four of those last 12th Region Tournament matches against West Jessamine. The three matches that Southwestern won over the Lady Colts led to 12th Region tourney championship titles for the Lady Warriors.
"I think we were sort of looking ahead and that is what got us in trouble in the first set," Gaunce admitted. "We came into this match a little too comfortable and we kind of overlooked Mercer County and were looking ahead to the finals. I tried to remind them all week that we have got to look at one game at a time, one team at a time, and once that is over with we can move on to the next game."
Southwestern senior Payton Brock led the way with 16 kills, while junior Emmie Vanover had 10 kills. Senior Maddy Foster had 35 assists, two kills and two digs. Junior Avery Rose had seven kills, and sophomore Kylee Tucker had three kills.
Senior Kami Wilson had 13 digs and four serving aces. Senior Leah Hollis had six kills and four aces. Junior Katie Shaw had six digs, two kills, two assists and three aces.
The last time Southwestern and West Jessamine met in the 12th Region Tournament championship game was in 2017, with the Lady Colts winning that match 3-1.Southwestern and West Jessamine have dominated the 12th Region Tournament over the last six years with each team winning three 12th Region titles apiece during that time period. Southwestern won the region in 2018, 2015 and 2014. Meanwhile, West Jessamine has won regional crowns in 2019, 2017, and 2016.
After winning five straight 12th Region Tournament titles from 2007 to 2012, Southwestern will be gunning for the program's ninth regional volleyball title on Thursday night.
"Playing West Jessamine is a huge rivalry for us, and we always look forward to it," stated Gaunce. "But there is always a little bit of anxiousness in these types of rivalries. Once we get out there and play that first ball, it seems like everybody kind of settles into a good rhythm. I know it is going to be a great match, because we always play our best against them and I know the same thing is true for them."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
