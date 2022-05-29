Southwestern advances to 2nd straight Region finals

DANVILLE - After the first round of the 12th Region Tournament, only one local team made it through to the semi-finals, the Southwestern Lady Warriors. After a 10-1 victory over Garrard County in the opening round, the Warriors were looking to make it to their 2nd straight region final, standing in their way, however, was an East Jessamine squad that upset Pulaski County in the first round. The winner would earn the right to face hosting Boyle County in the region championship game.
The stadium was packed with fans, with the Southwestern fan base in particular adhering to the rule of "more cowbell" (a SNL reference for those who know), certainly making for a lively atmosphere for this one.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, freshman Brynn Troxell hit a clutch shot into left field to walk it off for her team and give Southwestern the 5-4 extra-inning victory.
"Brynn Troxell has been coming on all year long, especially towards the end of the year when we took her off short stop and put her in left field," Southwestern High School softball coach Kevin Dalton stated. "It freed her up, made her less nervous, because she's only a freshman. She's been hitting it hard lately. I wasn't surprised she got a hit there and she deserves it."
But before the game went into extra innings, the Lady Warriors fell behind 4-0 through five innings - with just 6 outs left to work with.
"We kept looking at each other and telling each other how much we believed in ourselves," stated freshman Brynn Troxell. "I prayed and prayed and prayed. Everybody cheering and being happy, just brought us success."
The Lady Warriors didn't give up, eventually making an amazing comeback and tying the game up in the 7th, with the rally starting due to a bomb of a shot by Kylie Dalton.
"We are a team of character," Dalton stated. "They just have the best character of any group I've been around as a coach. They never quit, 1 through 10, we kept battling, we had bad break after bad break, our character came through at the end."
In the home half the ninth inning, Aimee Johnson led off with a shot to deep center field, giving herself a double and putting the winning run into scoring position. Another double play was turned after this by East Jessamine, as following a fly out in the infield the base runner was caught slightly off 2nd base, with this game now threatening to go into the tenth inning. An infield single by Lexi Martin would light up the Southwestern crowd once again. Following yet another hit by Nelson, this one into center field, plus a double steal to put runners on 2nd and 3rd, the fans were feeling it. Troxell then stepped up to bat, not having a hit in the whole ball game so far and proceeded to have quite possibly the biggest hit of her young career so far (she's a freshman let me remind you), a single into left field that scored Martin from 3rd base. The team exploded out of the dugout and celebrated along with the fans in the stands, as Troxell had just sent Southwestern to their first ever back-to-back appearance in the 12th Region championship game with a 5-4 victory over a very game East Jessamine squad.
"I've never been so nervous in my life. I just kept telling myself you got this, all you need is one base hit, line drive in the gap, something, and I did it," an excited Troxell exclaimed. "I was scared when the team was running towards me at first, I didn't know what happened."
Down 4-0, Gwin would start off the bottom of the sixth inning with a single into center field, with Hansen once again coming on to pinch run for the pitcher. The perseverance of Southwestern paid off after this, with Dalton stepping up and launching a huge blast over the wall in center field, giving her the 2-run home run (her 9th of the season) and cutting the East Jessamine lead in half to just 4-2. Johnson was then able to reach 2nd base following a throwing error on the Jaguars, before McDonald would be able to leg out an infield single to put the tying run on 1st base. Another double play occurred as the next batter would fly out in the infield with a base runner being thrown out to put 2 runs on the board. Nelson would be able to reach base following a walk, but the runners would be stranded as the Warriors were down to their final 3 outs of the game.
"We hit faster pitching a little better and the pitcher was just a little bit off-speed with us," Coach Dalton stated. "When Kylie (Dalton) got up there and hit that 2-run homer, it let the pitcher know we had timed it finally. We work on a pitch machine, we had never done that before and I started doing it this season and it really worked, it showed tonight in those last innings."
Still down 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Raleigh would then be able to smack an infield single before some confusion allowed her to reach 2nd base and put both of the runners into scoring position. The next batter up would line out straight to the pitcher, with Dalton then grabbing her 3rd RBI of the ball game with a single into left field, putting the Warriors just 1 run behind at 4-3. Johnson then grabbed an RBI single of her own, this one barely making it to the outer reaches of the infield, tying the ball game up at 4 runs a piece! That would be all the Lady Warriors could do, as East Jessamine sat down the next 2 batters to retire the side. Extra softball was in store for all the fans, as after 7 innings the score was still tied.
Troxell began the bottom of the eighth inning by drawing a walk, the game-winning run now on board for the Lady Warriors. Hines then managed to strike a single to left field to keep the momentum up. The next batter would fly out to the pitcher to give the Jaguars a bit of breathing room. After an intentional walk was issued on Gwin (thus loading up the bases), another fly out to the pitcher by the following batter would turn into yet another double play at 3rd base for the 3rd out, with both teams still knotted up at 4-4 after 8 innings of play.
Karlee Terral led off the top of the fourth inning for East Jessamine as they were back to the top of their batting order. She proceeded to smack the ball into center field for a single, giving the Jaguars their first hit and base runner of the ball game. Gwin would then get the first out of the inning following her first strike out of the game, but not before Terral managed to make it to 2nd base following a steal. Haylee Stansbury then managed to strike a huge hit to center field off the outfielder's glove, resulting in an RBI double and giving the Jaguars the first run of the game and putting them ahead 1-0. An intentional walk was then issued on Crank before the following batter would fly out to left field, putting the Warriors one out away from getting out of the inning. Alyssa Pasley would then pop the ball up into left field, with the ball then dropping and giving her an RBI single and increasing the East Jessamine lead to 2-0. Gwin would then clutch up with her 2nd strikeout of the game to retire the side and end the damage there.
It would be Gwin up to bat in the home-half of the 4th and she would hit a massive shot to deep center field, giving herself a double (with Sidney Hansen coming in to pinch run for her). Dalton would draw a walk to give the Warriors 2 base runners with no outs, with Brooklyn Marcum pinch running for her. Aimee Johnson would hit a perfectly executed sacrifice fly to advance both of the runners into scoring position. Unfortunately, Southwestern couldn't capitalize as the next batter would line out in the infield, with the Jaguars turning a double play at 2nd base to retire the side (double plays would come to define the Jaguars' defense in this one).
The first two batters for East Jessamine would be out in short fashion in the top of the fifth, before Terral legged out an infield single to put a runner on base with 2 outs. She then stole 2nd base before Maddie Horn would draw a walk to put 2 aboard for the Jaguars. Stansburry would then grab her 2nd RBI of the evening following a single to left field, putting East Jessamine up 3-0 at this point. Gwin would then get her 3rd strikeout of the ball game to retire the side.
Southwestern would be able to sit the first 2 batters to come up for the Jaguars down in the top of the sixth, with Jessyca Searcy able to then hit a single to right field to reach base safely. A hit by Emily Searcy would have been the 3rd out of the inning, but a throwing error allowed her to reach 2nd base and score the 4th run of the ball game, with the Warriors falling even more behind at 4-0.
An absolutely instant classic of a game, one that I am proud I got to be in attendance for. Props go to both teams for a game that I don't think folks are going to be forgetting about for a long time. Congratulations go out to East Jessamine for a hard-fought game and best of luck to all their seniors who will be moving on from the program now: Breeanna Crank, Allie Lane, Haylee Stansbury, and Karlee Terral.
Southwestern, with that insane come-from-behind victory, will now have to put that emotional game behind them, as they are set to compete in the 12th Region championship game on Monday night. For the 2nd straight year, they will be facing off against the Lady Rebels of Boyle County, who come into the championship game on a 9-game winning streak and not having allowed a single run during their time at the region tournament so far. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 PM Monday night. Best of luck to the Lady Warriors!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.