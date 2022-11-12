After putting away Madison Southern handedly 41-14 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, the Southwestern Warriors were once again tasked with defeating an opponent for the second time this season, as they welcomed in the North Laurel Jaguars to the Reservation on Friday night. The Jaguars advanced to the second round by defeating Collins 42-28.
Southwestern would ride a stellar performance by their defensive unit, which only allowed 133 yards for the entire game, as well as another solid game from senior running back Tanner Wright, to advance on to the region championship game with a 35-7 triumph.
The Warriors would start out with the ball and Wright would have a big gain of 19 yards, with Southwestern making it deep into North Laurel territory before the North Laurel defense would force a turnover on downs. A quick 4-and-out by the Jaguars’ offense, however, would hand the ball right back to the home team.
Southwestern senior quarterback Roger Oliver would then find senior Maison Hibbard for a gain of 10 yards, with the Warriors once again being able to get into North Laurel territory before they would be forced to punt it away. The first quarter ended with the two teams deadlocked at 0-0, with the game showing early signs of being a defensive battle.
The North Laurel offense would punt about two minutes into the second quarter and all of a sudden, the offense of the Warriors would come to life. Wright would break for a rush of 21 yards to get Southwestern into the red zone, before two straight runs by junior Christian Walden, including his one-yard scamper into the end zone, would give the home team the first points up on the scoreboard, as Southwestern led 7-0 with just under eight minutes left to go before the half.
Junior for the Jaguars Ethan Gregory would be able to rush the ball for a gain of seven yards in what would be one of the biggest plays for North Laurel in the half on the next possession. However, the Jaguars would ultimately punt the ball back to Southwestern.
In just under two minutes of game time, the Warriors would be able to strike again, as following a gain of 12 by Walden and a gain of 10 from Wright, sophomore Braxton Walters would be able to find the end zone from 21 yards out to give Southwestern a 14-0 lead with 2:17 left before the break.
The next kickoff would be recovered by Southwestern sophomore Ben Coomer, giving the Warriors another chance to strike before halftime. It wouldn’t be long before they would do just that, as following a 17-yard strike from Oliver to Walden and an 11-yard rush by Wright, the home team would be close to the goal line. Wright would then be able to rush it in from two yards out to give Southwestern their third different player to score a rushing touchdown in the first half, increasing their lead to 21-0. The Warriors’ defense would be able to make one more big play before halftime, as they would be able to get junior quarterback Tucker Warren down for a loss of 19 yards.
Warren would be able to open up the second half with a nine-yard rush, but once again the Jaguars would stall, punting the ball back to Southwestern. North Laurel’s defense would then be able to step up and make their own big play after the Warriors would make it all the way down to the Jaguars’ seven-yard line. Southwestern would then fumble the ball away, recovered by North Laurel senior Carson Morris.
Again, the Jaguars would have no luck on the offensive side of the ball, punting it right back to Southwestern. Walters would feast for the Warriors on their next possession, rushing for 33 yards on three carries before Wright would take it in from three yards out for his second score of the night, putting Southwestern up 28-0 with just over three minutes left in the third quarter.
Warren would break for an 11-yard rush with just under two minutes to go in the quarter before a fumble recovered by sophomore Lucas McKee would once again give the Warriors the ball. Southwestern would eventually punt the ball back to the Jaguars soon after the start of the fourth quarter.
A 22-yard rush by junior Austin Johnson would finally give the North Laurel offense some positive momentum as they were close to getting into the red zone. Soon after, a 19-yard strike from Warren to sophomore Hunter Morgan would give the Jaguars their first score of the game, bringing the score to 28-7 with 8:46 left to go in the game.
The Southwestern offense would then settle in and start to drain time off the clock to prevent any chance of a comeback, as rushes from Wright, Walden, Walters, and sophomore Logan Haynes, as well as a 19-yard completion from Oliver to Walden would get the Warriors into the end zone with any hope for a comeback for North Laurel slowly fading away. Oliver would soon find Hibbard for a 21-yard touchdown connection to give Southwestern a 35-7 lead that would end up being the final score for the game, as Southwestern advances on to the region title game.
North Laurel quarterback Warren would go 3-7 for 28 yards and one touchdown, as well as rush 15 times for 22 yards. Gregory would be the leading rusher for the Jaguars with 37 yards on 10 attempts. Southwestern quarterback Oliver would go 6-8 with 91 yards and one touchdown through the air. Wright would be the leading rusher for both teams with 119 yards on 18 attempts with two touchdowns. Walters had 83 yards on seven attempts with one touchdown, with Walden rushing for 55 yards on nine attempts with one touchdown.
Southwestern improves to 12-0 for the season, the most wins in a season for the Warriors football program and will play in their seventh straight region championship game next Friday as they travel to take on Scott County.
