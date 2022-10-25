The Southwestern Warriors have been on fire coming into the 12th Region Tournament, as they are winners of eight straight games, as well as not dropping a set since the beginning of the month. The Warriors would have to face off against the Mercer County Lady Titans to begin their region tournament journey, with Southwestern having faced off against Mercer two times earlier in the season, both victories for the Warriors.
Despite some strong hitting by the Titans, Southwestern would make short work of Mercer County, winning 3-0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-12) to advance on to the region semifinals. Head coach Mitzi Jones, after being named the KVCA 12th Region Coach of the Year earlier today, was very happy with the way her team played, and how they’ve played since the beginning of the month.
“They’ve been playing together, playing really well. They’ve been coming into practice really focused. They really don’t want this season to end, and I’m right there with them,” she explained.
Southwestern would get out to a hot start in the first set, outscoring the Titans 8-2 early due to kills from senior Kamryn Young and junior Payton Acey, as well as aces from sophomores Halle Norvell and Chloe Mabe, and a block from senior Kylee Tucker. Mercer would close the score to 12-8 following kills from senior Jai Maria Piazza and an ace from senior Madisynn Griffin.
The Warriors would dominate the rest of the set, however, as they would go on a 13-4 run to claim the first set 25-12. Southwestern was led through the rest of the set by two kills from Tucker, an ace from Kamryn Young, and two kills from senior Kaylee Young, including the set-winning kill.
Mercer County played much looser in the second set, with the Titans getting out to an early 5-2 lead following kills from Jai Maria Piazza and a block from freshman Teigh Yeast. A 7-1 run by the Warriors would put them back in front at 9-6 following four kills from Kaylee Young, a kill and a block from Norvell, and an ace from senior Ally Albert.
The middle of the set saw the Warriors still controlling the ball with a 19-15 lead. Solid hitting by the Titans saw them stay in the game by trading a few points back and forth, but eventually the Warriors would prove to be too much, as Southwestern claimed the second set by a score of 25-18. Late kills would be recorded by Norvell and Kaylee Young, with Norvell also recording a block. Tucker would end up getting the set-winning kill to put the Warriors up 2-0 in the game.
The two teams would be close again early in the third set, as Southwestern would manage to hold a slight 7-6 lead following a kill from Tucker and another ace from Norvell. The Titans would have an early kill from Jai Maria Piazza, who was making great contact with the ball throughout the game.
However, Southwestern would once again dominate after a close beginning to a set, with the Warriors going on a 18-6 run the rest of the way to claim the third set and the game 25-12. Kills would be recorded by Tucker, Kaylee Young, Norvell, Mabe, and sophomore Adison Black, with Norvell recording another block and Albert having two more aces. The game-winning point would come off of a kill from Tucker.
With the win, the Warriors will take on cross-town rival Pulaski County for the right to play in the 12th Region Championship game, with this being the fourth time the two teams have played this season. Coach Jones is aware of the effort it will take her team to defeat the Lady Maroons once again.
“It’s a big rivalry game for sure. Our schedule all week long is tough. We had to play tough tonight to beat Mercer, we’re going to have to play tough tomorrow night to beat Pulaski. I think this is like the sixth time or something that we’ve played them this year, and it’s not easy to beat a team that many times in a row, so we’re definitely going to have to play our best tomorrow,” she stated.
The two rivals will square off at Boyle County High School tomorrow at 8 p.m.
