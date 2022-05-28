Southwestern advances to Region semifinals

DANVILLE - The red-hot Southwestern Lady Warriors started off their journey in the 12th Region tournament on Saturday afternoon, as the winners of the 48th district took on the runners-up from the 45th District, the Garrard County Lady Lions. In the 2 earlier matchups on Saturday, both of the teams that won also won their district (Boyle County over Wayne County and West Jessamine over Somerset), which would appear to be a good sign for the Warriors. Another good sign would be the fact that they came into this game on a 13-game winning streak, determined to make a 2nd straight appearance in the 12th Region championship game. Interestingly, the Warriors also faced off with Garrard County in the 1st round of the region tournament last year. A possibly bad omen loomed over Southwestern, however, as these 2 teams played earlier in the season, with Garrard pulling out a 4-3 victory.
Both teams went their aces in this one, as Southwestern per usual sent out Kaitlyn Gwin to the mound, while Garrard went with Emily Hounshell to start the game. It was a fiery hitting performance once again in this one, as multiple Lady Warriors recorded 2 or more hits, including a home run by Jordyn McDonald, on the way to a dominant 10-1 victory over the Lady Lions.
Coach Kevin Dalton stated after the game about the hitting of his team, "We've been hitting the ball all year long, people haven't been paying attention probably. We got a good program as far as what we do and our hitting and stuff, and we've been doing it for years. Its just here lately we've amped it up a bit." Gwin was also again throwing absolute heat on the mound, only allowing a total of 4 base runners the entire game. Coach Dalton was also asked about her performance after the game and had this to say, "It really does (make the game a lot easier). It puts you at ease at the plate and you know you don't have to press on every little thing."
The first batter up for Garrard County would line out to the pitcher to begin the first inning. The next batter up had a great hit into deep right field, with Aimee Johnson making a tremendous over-the-shoulder catch to record the 2nd out. Gwin would record the 3rd out of the inning, as she caught a fly ball to bring us to the bottom of the frame. Although the first batter for Southwestern would strike out, Alyssa Raleigh would record the 1st hit of the ball game with a single to left field. The 3rd batter up in the inning would fly out in the infield to give the Lady Warriors only 1 out to work with. Following a steal of 2nd base by Raleigh to get herself into scoring position, Kylie Dalton would give Southwestern the 1st run of the ball game following an RBI single into center field, with Brooklyn Marcum coming on to pinch run for her. The next batter would then line out straight to an infielder for Garrard County to retire the side, Southwestern leading after 1 inning of play 1-0.
The Lady Lions couldn't manage anything in the top of the second inning, as Southwestern sat down 3 straight batters to reach the home-half of the inning. Gwin would also pick up her 1st strikeout of the day during this half-inning. Southwestern had about the same luck as Garrard County in the bottom of the 2nd, as they were also sat down after sending only 3 batters to the plate. It looked early as if this would be a low-score game, however, the rest of the game would tell a much different tale.
Sarah Jennings would be the first Lady Lion to reach base safely in the top of the third, as she was walked. Riley Murphy would be out following a fielder's choice, although she would advance Jennings into scoring position. Gwin would then grab her 2nd strikeout of the day before a line out to 3rd base would retire the side and bring us to the bottom of the inning. The first batter up for Southwestern here would fly out to right field before it was back to the top of the order for the Lady Warriors. Ashtyn Hines would then reach 1st base following a walk before stealing 2nd base. Although the batter up as Hines was stealing 2nd base would be out following an infield fly out, the Warriors would not strand the runner. Gwin would step up with 2 outs on the board and hit the ball into center field just past the infielders, resulting in an RBI single and putting Southwestern up 2-0. Lexi Martin would come in to pinch run for the pitcher at this point, before the following batter would fly out in the infield to retire the side.
The first batter up for the Lady Lions would line out to 3rd base to begin the fourth inning. Kyla Bell would then launch an impressive shot down the left field line, resulting in a 1-out triple for the senior. Hounshell would then take the plate, hitting into a fielder's choice that resulted in the 2nd out but allowed the run to score from 3rd, giving Garrard County their first run of the ball game and trimming the Lady Warriors' lead to just 2-1. The next batter would line out within the infield to retire the side and limit the damage Garrard would be able to do in the inning to just 1 run. Johnson would begin the bottom of the inning for Southwestern by drawing a walk. McDonald would then hit a solid shot in the infield that would have been a close play at 1st base, before a throwing error would allow her to reach all the way to 3rd base and score the 3rd run of the game for the Warriors. Hounshell would strike out her 1st batter of the ball game to record the first out for the Lady Lions after the error. Taylor Nelson would then draw a walk as well to put runners on the corners for Southwestern, with Martin coming in to pinch run for Nelson. Martin would steal 2nd base to put both base runners into scoring position before an RBI single into left field by Brynn Troxell would increase the Southwestern lead again to 4-1. A huge hit by Hines as we came back to the top of the order that barely missed going over the wall in center field would result in an RBI double and give the Warriors their 5th run of the ball game. Southwestern would strand both of the runners in scoring position, however, as they would be able to retire the next 2 batters they faced.
Gwin would start off the top of the fifth with her 3rd strikeout of the afternoon. After the next batter would line out in the infield, Gwin would strike out her 4th batter of the game to retire the side with yet again no hits coming across for Garrard County. Dalton would lead off the bottom of the frame and with the first swing of her bat would reach base following a single to center field, with Marcum once again coming on to pinch run for the catcher. Marcum would then steal 2nd base before a Johnson single into left field would put 2 runners on for the Warriors with no outs. McDonald would then step up to bat, where she would launch the ball as high as the moon it seemed, with it easily clearing the wall and giving her the home run (her 3rd of the year). One of the runners forgot to touch the base so one out was assessed on the homer, but it still gave Southwestern 2 more runs and a 7-1 lead. McDonald has really come on strong this year and those sentiments were echoed by the coach, as he stated after the game, "I've known her since she was 6 years old and she's always been capable of things like that. She's a big time player, multi-sport star, and she will set some records at the school before its over." Sidney Hansen then reached 1st base on another throwing error on the Lady Lions. The following batter would hit into a double play to retire the side and limit the damage there.
Gabrielle Florence would lead off the top of the sixth for Garrard County, where she would draw a walk to become the 3rd Lady Lion to reach base in this ball game. Molly Abney would then reach base on a fielder's choice that got the lead runner at 2nd base out. Abeny would manage to make it to 2nd following a steal to reach scoring position, but that would be as far as she would make it, as the Warriors retired the next 2 batters (including Gwin grabbing her 5th strike out of the ball game) to reach the bottom of the 6th. Troxell would lead off the bottom of the inning where she would smack a single into left-center field to get the Lady Warriors bats rolling once again. It was back to the top of the order then, as Hines would be able to leg out an infield single to give Southwestern 2 base runners with no outs. Raleigh would lay a great bunt following this to advance both of the runners into scoring position, although it would result in the first out of the bottom of the frame. Gwin would then load up the bases as she reached on a walk, with Raegan Peters coming in to pinch run for Gwin. Dalton would then grab her 2nd RBI of the night via a sacrifice fly to deep center field, increasing the Southwestern lead to 8-1. The Lady Warriors would then grab their final 2 runs of the night off of a 2-RBI double to center field by Johnson, making their lead stand at 10-1. After the next batter would line out in the infield, that would be the score taken into the top of the final inning for Garrard County, their final chance to tie this ball game up.
The first batter up for the Lady Lions in the top of the seventh almost made it safely to 1st base following a hit to the deep infield, before a great throw by the short stop Hines would record the first out of the inning. Gwin would then close out the game in a dominant fashion, striking out the final 2 batters for her 6th and 7th strikeouts of the afternoon and sealing a 10-1 victory for the Lady Warriors. Congrats for reaching the semi-finals Warriors! Also, congratulations go out to Garrard County on a great season and best of luck to their seniors who will be moving on from the program at this point: Kyla Bell, Gabrielle Florence, and Isabella Montgomery.
Southwestern's winning streak now stands at 14 games and they will be back in action tomorrow evening, as they will be taking on the runners-up from the 46th District, the Jaguars of East Jessamine (who advanced in an upset victory over Pulaski County), with first pitch tentatively scheduled for 5 PM.
