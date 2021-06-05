Southwestern advances to region semifinals

After scoring four runs in the first three innings, the Southwestern High School softball team advanced to the semifinals with a 4-1 win over Garrard County High School in the opening round of the 12th Region Softball Tournament on Saturday at the War Path.
Southwestern opened up the game with two runs scored in the opening frame. Junior Jesse Begley singled to right field to score seventh-grader Jordyn McDonald – who was courtesy running for senior Kaitlyn Gwin. Senior Olivia Wilds singled down the first base line to score Begley from second base.
The Lady Warriors added another run in the bottom of the second inning when junior Alyssa Raleigh doubled to the right center gap to score junior Aimee Johnson.
In the third inning, Southwestern added another solo run when Begely hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score senior Alexa Smiddy. After getting on base with a single, Smiddy stole second and got to third on a Gwin flyout.
Senior pitcher Kaitlyn Gwin silenced the Lady Lions’ bats through the first six frames, spreading out three base hits and not allowing a run. Gwin ended the game with seven strikeouts and the pitching win.
Garrard County finally got on the board in the top of the seventh when Aislinn Ellis doubled to the left center gap to score Kara Moiser.
For the Lady Warriors, Ashtyn Hines had two hits. Olivia Wilds batted a perfect 2-for-2 and drove in a run. Jesse Begley drove in two runs.
For Garrard County, Aislinn Ellis hit a double and drove in a run.
Southwestern (24-7) will battle Pulaski County High School on Sunday. Garrard County season ended their season with a 17-16 record. Southwestern advanced the the 12th Region Softball Tournament semifinals fo the first time since 2014.
GC 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 – 1 5 0
SW 2 1 1 0 0 0 X – 4 10 0
2B – Ellis (GC); Johnson (SW). RBI – Ellis (GC); Begley 2, Wilds, Raleigh (SW).
