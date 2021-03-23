Southwestern advances to region semifinals

The Southwestern Lady Warriors won 60-32 over the West Jessamine Lady Colts last night at Pulaski to advance to the 12th Region semifinals.
The Lady Warriors asserted their dominance early, especially on the defensive side, holding West Jessamine to just five points in the opening period.
Sophomore Ayden Smiddy led the charge early for Southwestern with five points in the first quarter along with a steal, and senior Alexa Smiddy, freshman Kinsley Molden, junior Kylie Foreman, and freshman Payton Acey each had two.
For the Lady Colts, Aaliyah Edenstrom and Anaya Chestnut each had an inside bucket, and Alleyse Steinkuhl sunk a free throw. They trailed Southwestern 13-5 heading into the second.
West Jessamine bounced back in the second and played even with the Lady Warriors with each team scoring 13.
Southwestern had two from Molden, three from Ay. Smiddy, four from junior Kaylee Young, two from Foreman and two from junior Makayla Noritis during the second quarter. On the other side, the Lady Colts had two from Steinkuhl, three from Ella Bolden, three from Abby Jo Fitch and five from Delaysia Thomas, and the Lady Warriors led 26-18 at halftime.
"We played bad in the first half and it's pretty much all on me," Southwestern coach Junior Molden stated. "I didn't have my team ready to play. That can't happen Friday and I will have them ready to compete. My team really picked up the energy in the 3rd quarter. Once that happened, we just had to match their physicality as the officials let us both play. I thought Kylie Foreman stepped up big in that department giving us 10 points and leading us in rebounds. We will have to be a lot better Friday against a well coached Danville team. I've got 3 days to prepare my team so it's on me now not to let my girls down."
After the break, the Southwestern defense reverted back to their first period play and they outscored the Lady Colts 19-6 in the third and 15-8 in the fourth to score the 28 point victory.
During the second half, for Southwestern Young scored six, Al. Smiddy had two, Noritis had three, Molden had five, Foreman had six, junior Aubrey Daulton had two, Ay. Smiddy had four, senior Marissa Loveless had four, and 7th grader Jordyn McDonald had two.
For West Jessamine in the second half of play, Thomas had four, Bolden had four, Edenstrom had two, Blake Wiley had one, and Fitch had three.
The top performer on the night for Southwestern was Ayden Smiddy as she led her team with 12 points. Foreman and Young also reached double figures on the night with 10 each.
The top Lady Colt scorer was Thomas with nine points.
The win by the Lady Warriors put them at 18-3 on the year and they will face Danville this Friday night in the 12th Region semifinals at Pulaski County High School.
SWHS - 13 - 13 - 19 - 15 - 60
WJHS - 5 - 13 - 6 - 8 - 32
Southwestern - Ay. Smiddy 12, Foreman 10, Young 10, Molden 9, Noritis 5, Loveless 4, Al. Smiddy 4, Acey 2, Daulton 2, McDonald 2.
West Jessamine - Thomas 9, Bolden 7, Fitch 6, Edenstrom 4, Steinkuhl 3, Chestnut 2, Rutherford 1,
