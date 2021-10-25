Southwestern advances to semifinals

MT. VERNON - The Southwestern Lady Warriors, coming off a 48th District Championship, looked to continue their stellar play of late, taking on 46th district runners-up Mercer County. Coming into the game with near identical records (Mercer at 13-12 and Southwestern at 15-13), the game figured to be a close one throughout. However, with continued stellar play, great teamwork, and a huge supporting crowd traveling to Rockcastle to support their team, the Lady Warriors were able to prevail 3-1 in this Region 12 quarterfinal match (25-16, 25-19, 26-28, 25-16).
The first set of the game started out extremely close, as the 2 equally matched teams were tied at 9-9 early into the set. The Warriors were being led early by a kill a piece from Payton Acey and Kylee Tucker, as well as an aces from Kamryn Young (1) and Halle Norvell (2), while the Titans were led by Jai Piazza (4 kills and an ace). At this point, however, Southwestern began taking over, as they scored 12 of the next 15 points to lead 21-12 late in the set, being led by kills from Aslynn Davidson (1), Young (1), and Tucker (2), aces from Avery Rose (1), Baylee Collingsworth (1), and Young (2), as well as a block from Tucker. The 2 teams then proceeded to split the next 8 points, but that was enough to give the first set to the Lady Warriors by a score of 25-16, being led late by a kill from Tucker and 2 kills from Norvell, including the set-winner.
Obviously carrying over momentum at the beginning of the 2nd set, the Warriors were able to jump out to a 7-1 lead early behind an ace from Young and a kill a piece from Tucker and Rose. Through the middle of the set, the Warriors were holding on to a 16-11 lead, clearly still ahold of the momentum they were able to get throughout the first set. Southwestern was led through the middle of the set by kills from Norvell (1) and Rose (2), as well as 2 aces from Young. The Titans, on the other hand, were led still by amazing play from J. Piazza, including an ace and a miraculous kill to score Mercer's 10th point of the set, diving and getting a hit just a split second before the ball hit the court. Mercer County was able to get this set closer score-wise than the previous set, getting the score as close as 23-19 (via a kill a piece from Jamesyn White and Kallise Gammon, as well as several errors from the side of Southwestern) before 2 straight points went the way of the Lady Warriors via a kill from Davidson and the set-winning kill from Acey, to hand the 2nd set to Southwestern 25-19, putting them 1 set away from the semi-finals.
In the 3rd set, the Titans finally seemed to wake up and be on par with the Warriors, as the game was tied 10-10 early in the set. The Titans being led by a kill from Teigh Yeast and 2 kills from J. Piazza, while the Warriors were led by kills from Acey (1), Tucker (2), Rose (1), and Norvell (2). Towards the end of the 3rd set, the Titans finally had a lead, as they led 20-18 behind stellar efforts from White (1 kill), J. Piazza (2 kills) and Haven Six (1 kill).
The Warriors were led throughout the middle of this set by 2 kills a piece from Tucker and Norvell. However, the Lady Warriors, fighting with such brilliant effort, managed to battle back and lead the game at set and game point, 24-22 behind a kill from Acey, a block from Tucker, and an ace from Collingsworth. The 2 teams then traded points over the next few volleys, being tied 26-26, with the first team to be ahead by 2 would win the set. Mercer County would be able to battle back here due to 2 kills from White. Unfortunately for Southwestern, they would then drop the next 2 points due to 2 straight team errors, handing the 3rd set to the Titans by a score of 28-26, meaning a 4th set would be needed.
The 4th set started much like the previous, as early through the set, the Warriors held a narrow 10-7 lead via kills from Norvell (2), Tucker (1), and Davidson (1), as well as an ace a piece from Young and Ally Albert. Mercer County was led early by 1 kill a piece from White and J. Piazza, as well as a block from Six. The Lady Warriors, once again showing their experience and poise, managed to take 11 of the next 16 points to lead the 4th set 21-12 late. The Lady Warriors were led throughout the middle of the set by kills from Tucker (2), Norvell (3), Rose (1), Young (1), and Acey (1), as well as an ace a piece from Collingsworth and Albert.
The Titans, not being keen to let their season slip through their fingers, did attempt a comeback (and fought their hearts out as well), taking 4 of the next 5 points to make the score 22-16, being led by 1 kill a piece from J. Piazza (who seemed to be all over the court throughout every single set), Six, and White. The Lady Warriors stood strong through the mini-run, however, then scoring the next 3 points to claim the 4th set (and thus the game as well) 25-16! The last 3 points were scored via a kill and a block from Tucker, and the set and game-winning kill from Norvell, and don't let the fact that Norvell is just a freshman fool you, she hits everything coming towards her hard (especially throughout this set), and is playing at the level of a junior or senior at this point in the post season. Good work Southwestern!
The Lady Warriors will advance to the 12th Region Tournament semifinals, on Wednesday. The semifinal match is scheduled for 6 p.m., and they will be facing off against cross-town rival the Lady Jumpers of Somerset. It's sure to be a great game between two local teams.
