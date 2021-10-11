Southwestern advances with win over Lady Maroons

DANVILLE – The 12th Region Girls' Soccer Tournament kicked off on Monday night with a match-up of cross-town foes Pulaski County and Southwestern. The two times the rivals faced off in the regular season, one was fought to a 1-1 tie, and the other was a 7-1 blowout that went the way of the Lady Warriors. The crowd was filled with both Lady Maroons and Lady Warriors fans alike.
The players and fans were sufficiently hyped about the game, although it was clear within the first few minutes that Southwestern was playing on a whole different level at this point in the season. Through suffocating defense and stellar offensive performances by Rebekah Clark (3 goals) and Kelsey Miller (2 goals), the Lady Warriors were able to win the game 5-1 and advance to the regional semifinals, although a pair of key injuries of Rebeekah Clark and Carinne Souders loomed large, as neither player returned for the second half.
The game started off slow in the first 5 minutes, as neither team could really advance the ball to their respective side of the field. However, in the 5th minute, both Souders and Kelsey Miller had 2 really close shots on the goal. Just a few moments later, in the 6th minute, a potential goal by Souders was wiped off the board following an offsides call.
In the 11th minute, Clark had her first shot of the game soar right over the top of the goal, and in a follow up attempt within the same minute, Pulaski's goal keeper Audrey Jasper had a beautiful save following a Southwestern shot attempt. A few moments after, in the 12th minute, Southwestern finally had their first goal on the board following many close attempts, as Clark hit a beautiful kick from about 10 or so yards out right over the head of Jasper, making the score 1-0 in favor of the Lady Warriors.
Clark had another shot attempt in the 14th minute that went slightly over the goal, but then had her 2nd goal of the game in the 16th minute, as she shot the ball from around 5 yards out from the goal, right into the upper left side of the net, thus increasing Southwestern's lead to 2-0. In the 20th minute, Southwestern's Kate Hutchinson had a great defensive play, kicking a free ball out of bounds that would of assuredly been a goal for PC had it not been kicked. Hutchinson played amazing defense all night, staying with every single ball that was near her and not being afraid to get physical to try to steal the ball when Pulaski was driving. In the 22nd minute, the Lady Warriors found the back of the net for the 3rd time on then evening, as following a cross pass from Clark, Miller found the ball right next to the goal, and then proceeded to kick it right into the back of the net.
Just a minute later, Pulaski had their first actual shot attempt on the goal, as Briley New kicked the ball wide of the net. Again still a minute later, the 26th minute to be exact, Clark had her 3rd goal of the game (thus giving her a very early hat trick), as she was able to strike the ball into the left side of the goal following an assist from Souders, making the lead for the Lady Warriors increase to 4-0. A shot by Pulaski's Lexi Lawless in the 33rd minute went wide of the goal, while in the 36th minute, a shot by Pulaski's Maddie Sexton was saved by Southwestern's goal keeper Lauren Tyler for her first save of the night. In the last minute of the half, Miller displayed some tremendous dribbling skills, crossing her defender over and over again. Seconds later, the horn sounded, and the Lady Warriors went into the half with the lead over the Lady Maroons 4-0.
In the 2nd half, the Lady Warriors were without two of their key offensive players, as both Clark and Souders went down late in the first half with apparent injuries.
In the 49th minute, Pulaski had a free kick opportunity from M. Sexton from about 15 yards out, and it floated just over Southwestern's GK Riley Sumner into the top of the net, giving her a goal and making the score 4-1. In the 54th minute, Miller had an absolutely brilliant pass that was stopped by Pulaski's defense. A few minutes later, in the 59th minute to be exact, Miller had her second goal of the game, a gorgeous free kick from at least 20 yards away from the goal that curled into the top corner of the net, making the score 5-1 in favor of Southwestern.
The majority of the rest of the game was purely defense, although M. Sexton did have a close attempt on goal in the 76th minute that just bounced out of the goal off the left crossbar. A few moments later, and the final horn sounded, giving Southwestern the 5-1 victory and advancing them into the 12th Region Tournament semifinals
A quick shoutout to the Pulaski County seniors who finished off their high school careers on Monday evening: Emma Hall, Lexi Nicholas, Camille Powell, and Cheyenne Skeens. Congrats on wonderful careers.
Southwestern (17-1-1) will play again on Wednesday evening in the 12th Region Semifinals.
