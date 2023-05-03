Both track and field programs from Southwestern and Somerset traveled to Danville on Tuesday to participate in the Patriot Games meet hosted by Lincoln County High School. There, both teams placed well, with Southwestern coming away with four wins over the evening's events.
In the boys' 100m dash, Southwestern junior Victor Colyer came in seventh place with a time of 11.93, while Somerset junior Cameron Mccaskill came in 12th place with a time of 12.22. Southwestern senior Preston Frost finished in 13th with a time of 12.29.
In the boys' 200m dash, Somerset freshman Jamal Tilley came in 15th with a time of 25.93.
In the boys' 400m dash, Southwestern's Frost was the top local finisher, finishing in fifth place with a time of 55.30. Somerset sophomore Bryson Stone finished 11th in a time of 58.89, while Southwestern freshman Gage Anderson finished 25th in a time of 1:04.79.
In the boys' 800m, Southwestern freshman Drew Kelly came in fifth with a time of 2:20.94, while Somerset's Stone finished 16th with a time of 2:33.18. Other finishers included Somerset freshman Eli Eastham in 18th with a time of 2:38.86 and Southwestern freshman Tyler Phelps in 20th with a time of 2:42.17.
In the boys' 1600m, Southwestern junior Zabrey Bortz finished in a time of 5:06.58, good enough for sixth place. Other local finishers included Somerset sophomore John Lackey in 18th with a time of 5:44.89, Somerset seventh grader Cameron Underwood in 19th with a time of 5:46.26 and Southwestern freshman Bryce Bateman in 22nd with a time of 5:52.60.
In the boys' 3200m, Southwestern's Bortz came in fifth place with a time of 11:09.86, while Southwestern junior Nikolas Tucker finished 10th in a time of 12:40.89.
In the boys' 110m hurdles, Southwestern sophomore Broderick Brittle finished in fourth place with a time of 18.30.
In the boys' 4x100m relay, Somerset's team of freshmen Jackson Burgess and Bryson Church, senior Daniel Richardson and Mccaskill came in sixth with a time of 49.50.
In the boys' 4x200m relay, Southwestern's team of Victor Colyer, freshman Dashaun Sejour and juniors Kameron Cox and Ben Coomer finished sixth with a time of 1:40.02. Somerset's team of Jackson Burgess, Eastham, Church and Tilley finished 10th with a time of 1:47.04.
In the boys' 4x400m relay, Southwestern's team of senior Caleb Perrin, freshman Michael Seiber, Anderson and Bateman finished 10th with a time of 4:43.49.
In the boys' 4x800m relay, Southwestern's team of Bortz, Coomer, Caleb Perrin and Michael Seiber finished fourth in a time of 9:20.65. Somerset's team of Stone, Underwood, Lackey and Eastham finished 10th in a time of 10:46.54.
In the boys' long jump, Somerset senior Grayson Turner finished in second place with a distance of 20-08.00, while Southwestern senior Jon Cole finished 15th with a distance of 16-09.25. Southwestern's Cox placed 19th and Somerset's Jackson Burgess finished 20th.
In the boys' triple jump, Somerset's Jackson Burgess finished 11th with a distance of 33-10.00, while Southwestern's Brittle finished 12th with a distance of 33-06.00.
In the boys' discus, Southwestern junior Nico Pascarella came in 12th with a distance of 98-01, while Somerset's Mccaskill came in 14th with a distance of 96-00. Southwestern junior Cooper Garmon finished 17th while Somerset sophomore Reggie Smith finished 22nd.
In the boys' shot put, Southwestern's Tucker finished 12th with a distance of 35-02.00. Southwestern's Pascarella finished 15th while Somerset's Smith finished 23rd.
In the girls' 100m dash, Somerset senior Jolie May finished in seventh with a time of 14.19, while Southwestern senior Ayden Smiddy finished eighth in a time of 14.24. Southwestern senior Lily Kennedy finished 20th in a time of 15.70 and Somerset seventh grader Jaycee Cothron finished 21st in a time of 15.74.
In the girls' 200m dash, Southwestern seventh grader Shelby Lockard finished in fifth place with a time of 28.36 and Somerset sophomore Isabella McKenzie finished seventh with a time of 28.65. Southwestern senior Jadyn Campbell came in 11th with a time of 29.32.
In the girls' 400m dash, Southwestern sophomore Ansley Mounce came in third place with a time of 1:10.29, while Somerset sophomore Hannaha Boyer came in fifth place with a time of 1:11.46. Southwestern senior Kathryn Carrington finished in 13th with a time of 1:17.63.
Southwestern junior Shaye Seiber took home the victory in the girls' 800m, finishing in a time of 2:32.35. Her freshman teammate Olivia Huff came in second place with a time of 2:33.12. Somerset senior Kate Bruner finished in eighth with a time of 2:59.30.
Shaye Seiber got another victory in the girls' 1600m, taking home first place with a time of 5:47.40. Her eighth grade teammate Morgan Woodall finished 13th with a time of 7:59.75.
In the girls' 3200m, Southwestern junior Madeline Peterson finished in third place with a time of 13:29.84, while her sophomore teammate Kaitlyn Williams finished eighth in a time of 14:53.61.
In the girls' 100m hurdles, Southwestern's Campbell finished sixth in a time of 18.98, while her teammate Ansley Mounce finished 10th in a time of 21.19/ Somerset's Cothron finished 12th in a time of 22.73.
In the girls' 300m hurdles, Southwestern's Campbell was again the top local finisher in fourth place with a time of 51.15, while her teammate Lockard finished in fifth with a time of 52.06.
In the girls' 4x100m relay, Southwestern's team of Campbell, Carrington, Mounce and Smiddy came in third with a time of 56.15. Somerset's team of Bruner, McKenzie, seventh grader Isabella Chandler and junior Grace Burgess came in fourth with a time of 56.49.
In the girls' 4x200m relay, Somerset's team of Boyer, Bruner, McKenzie and Grace Burgess came in fourth with a time of 2:01.66. Southwestern's team of junior Katie Smith, junior Cheyenne Phillips, sophomore A.J. Perrin and Williams finished eighth with a time of 2:12.26.
Southwestern's team of Shaye Seiber, Carrington, Mounce and Huff won the girls' 4x400m relay with a time of 4:33.32.
Southwestern also took home the victory in the girls' 4x800m relay. The team of Shaye Seiber, Madeline Peterson, Lockard and Huff won in a time of 11:07.24.
In the girls' high jump, Somerset's Grace Burgess came in third with a height of 4-06.00.
In the girls' long jump, Southwestern's Madeline Peterson came in 15th with a distance of 11-01.00, while her teammate Phillips came in 18th.
In the girls' triple jump, Somerset's Grace Burgess again came in third place with a distance of 32-06.25, while Southwestern's Carrington came in ninth place with a distance of 27-07.50.
In the girls' discus, Southwestern freshman Claire Peterson came in 15th with a distance of 47-10, while her junior teammate Sia Taylor came in 18th.
In the girls' shot put, Southwestern's Taylor came in 12th place with a distance of 22-11.00, while her teammate Claire Peterson came in 14th.
Both Southwestern and Somerset will compete next on Friday in the Randy Elmore PCI Track Classic.
