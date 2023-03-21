The Southwestern Warriors hosted the Warrior Invitational on Friday evening. The meet comprised of track and field events was also attended by Somerset High School, with several local athletes recording first place finishes.
In the boys’ 100m dash, Southwestern had junior Victor Colyer finish in second place with a time of 11.77 and also had junior Ben Coomer finish in 10th with a time of 12.25. Somerset’s top finisher in the event was freshman Jackson Burgess, who finished 21st in a time of 13.89. Other finishers included Southwestern freshman Gage Anderson in 22nd place with a time of 14.00 and Southwestern sophomore Jonathan Haynes in 24th place with a time of 14.62.
In the boys’ 200m dash, Colyer once again came in second place with a time of 24.15. Somerset freshman Jamal Tilley finished 18th in a time of 29.84. Other finishers were Haynes in 20th place with a time of 31.01 and Somerset eighth grader Jonas Blakeman in 21st place with a time of 32.29.
In the boys’ 400m dash, Colyer came home with a first place finish in a time of 54.29, while Coomer came in fourth place with a time of 56.17. Somerset’s top finisher was sophomore Bryson Stone, who came in 11th place with a time of 1:01.71. The other local finisher was Somerset junior Reese Blakeman in 15th place with a time of 1:03.17.
In the boys’ 800m, Southwestern freshman Drew Kelly came in 13th place with a time of 2:30.07. Stone came in 17th place with a time of 2:42.94 while his freshman teammate Eli Eastham came right behind him in 18th place with a time of 2:44.40.
In the boys’ 1600m, Southwestern senior Caleb Perrin finished second with a time of 4:57.23, while junior Zabrey Bortz came in fifth with a time of 5:09.38. Somerset sophomore John Lackey came in 18th with a time of 5:57.75 and Eastham finished in 21st with a time of 6:25.97.
In the boys’ 3200m, Bortz came away with a first place finish, winning the race in a time of 11:23.35. His teammate, eighth grader Hunter Troxtle, came in fourth with a time of 12:11.69. Lackey finished in seventh place with a time of 12:46.46.
In the boys’ 110m hurdles, Southwestern senior Preston Frost claimed the victory with a time of 18.17. Southwestern sophomore Broderick Brittle came in sixth with a time of 23.71.
In the boys’ 300m hurdles, Frost claimed the victory again with a time of 43.18. Brittle came in eighth place with a time of 52.39.
In the boys’ relays, Southwestern took home fourth place in the 4x100m with a time of 50.43, first place in the 4x400m with a time of 3:44.07 and fourth place again in the 4x800m with a time of 10:35.65. Somerset finished in sixth place in the 4x800m with a time of 10:47.63.
In the boys’ high jump, senior Kaden Hewitt finished in third place with a height of 5-04.00.
In the boys’ long jump, the top local finisher was Southwestern senior Jon Cole, who finished seventh with a distance of 16-03.50. Brittle finished 11th with a distance of 15-04.00, while Somerset’s Jackson Burgess finished 12th with a distance of 15-01.00.
In the boys’ pole vault, Reese Blakeman took home first place with a height of 9-00.00. Jonas Blakeman was in fifth place with a height of 7-00.00, while Southwestern freshman Michael Seiber placed seventh with a height of 5-06.00.
In the boys’ discus, Southwestern junior Nico Pascarella finished seventh with a distance of 99-10.00.
In the boys’ shot put, Pascarella again came in seventh with a distance of 36-06.00. Southwestern sophomore Nikolas Tucker came in 10th with a distance of 33-08.00 and Somerset sophomore Reggie Smith came in 17th with a distance of 27-05.00.
In the girls’ 100m dash, Somerset sophomores Isabella McKenzie and Hannaha Boyer finished sixth and seventh with times of 14.44 and 14.46 respectively. Other Southwestern finishers included sophomore Kaitlyn Williams in 14th place with a time of 15.73, junior Cheyenne Phillips in 17th and sophomore Taylor Pruett in 18th, both having times of 15.97, and senior Lily Kennedy in 22nd with a time of 16.87.
In the girls’ 200m dash, McKenzie was the top local finisher in sixth place with a time of 30.31, while Boyer finished in 12th with a time of 30.93. Southwestern sophomore A.j Perrin finished 13th with a time of 33.36. Other finishers include Southwestern sophomore Cadie Layne in 15th place with a time of 34.07, eighth grader Reagan Butt in 19th place with a time of 36.51 and seventh grader Katie Lyons in 21st place with a time of 44.54.
In the girls’ 400m dash, McKenzie finished in second with a time of 1:07.42, while Boyer finished in seventh with a time of 1:11.68. Southwestern junior Katie Smith finished 17th with a time of 1:31.33.
In the girls’ 800m, Southwestern senior Kathryn Carrington finished 10th with a time of 3:04.68, while her eighth grader teammate Morgan Woodall finished 12th with a time of 3:16.14.
In the girls’ 1600m, Southwestern junior Madeline Peterson finished fourth with a time of 6:34.26, with her seventh grader teammate Shelby Lockard finishing right behind her in fifth with a time of 6:36.59.
In the girls’ 3200m, Southwestern junior Shaye Seiber came away with the victory in a time of 13:30.65. Woodall came in fourth with a time of 14:34.74, while Williams finished in sixth with a time of 14:44.11.
In the girls’ 300m hurdles, Lockard came in third place with a time of 57.55, while her sophomore teammate Ansley Mounce came in fourth with a time of 1:00.66.
In the girls’ relays, Southwestern managed to place in all four of them. In the 4x100m, the Warriors placed fifth with a time of 1:01.80. In the 4x200m, Southwestern placed fourth with a time of 2:07.97. In the 4x400m, Southwestern placed third with a time of 4:59.39. Finally in the 4x800m, Southwestern placed second with a time of 11:41.49.
In the girls’ high jump, Southwestern freshman Olivia Huff placed fourth with a height of 4-00.00.
In the girls’ long jump, Madeline Peterson placed fifth with a distance of 12-06.00, while Mounce placed eighth with a distance of 11-01.50.
In the girls’ triple jump, Carrington placed fourth with a distance of 25-04.00.
In the girls’ pole vault, A.j Perrin placed second with a height of 6-06.00 and Smith placed third with a height of 5-00.00.
In the girls’ discus, Southwestern freshman Claire Peterson finished 10th with a distance of 45-02.00, while junior Sia Taylor finished 16th with a distance of 31-09.00.
In the girls’ shot put, Taylor finished 13th with a distance of 21-06.00, while Somerset senior Bailey Bender finished 14th with a distance of 21-05.00. Claire Peterson finished 16th with a distance of 18-00.00.
For Southwestern, their next meet will be at the Blue Raider High School Invitational in Columbia, Ky. at the end of the month. Somerset’s next meet will be the Madison Central All-Comers, to be held on March 28.
